Locke & Key Reveals New Image From Season 2 on Netflix

Fans of Netflix’s Locke & Key have been anxiously awaiting the arrival of the show’s second season, thanks in large part to the massive cliffhanger that brought Season 1 to a close. Finally, more than a year-and-a-half after it first debuted, Locke & Key is ready to return with Season 2. Ahead of the new season’s arrival in October, Netflix is starting to ramp up the advertising for Locke & Key‘s returning, which includes a brand new image featuring one of the show’s most intriguing pair of characters.

EW revealed a new photo from Locke & Key Season 2 this week as a part of its fall TV preview, and it focuses on Kinsey and Gabe. Kinsey fought off the evils lurking in Key House with her brothers in the first season, and they believed they defeated the villainous demon known as Dodge. What they didn’t know, however, was that Dodge took residence in Gabe’s body, turning him into the evil force going forward. In this photo, it’s clear that Kinsey is unaware of what’s living inside of her friend, and Gabe is happy to keep that secret from her.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Locke & Key stars Darby Stanchfield as Nina Locke; Connor Jessup as Tyler Locke; Emilia Jones as Kinsey Locke; Jackson Robert Scott as Bode Locke; Petrice Jones as Scot Cavendish; Bill Heck as Rendell Locke; Thomas Mitchell Barnett as Sam Lesser; Coby Bird as Rufus Whedon; Jess Camacho as Doug Brazelle; Asha Bromfield as Zadie Wells; Griffin Gluck as Gabe; Hallea Jones as Eden; Aaron Ashmore as Duncan Locke; Liyuo Abere as Jamie Bennett; and Brendan Hines as Josh Bennett.

You can check out Netflix’s official description of Locke & Key below.

“After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens – and will stop at nothing to steal them. From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), Locke & Key is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family.”

Locke & Key is based on the IDW comic series from Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez. Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill developed it for Netflix.

The second season of Locke & Key will debut on Netflix on October 22nd.