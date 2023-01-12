Logan Lerman Reveals Hilarious Story of Chris Hemsworth Mistaking His Identity

While Hollywood productions take their camera crews all over the world, there are a couple of hot spots that often are home to multiple shoots simultaneously. That was the case in Fall 2021, as Prague was home to both Prime Video's Hunters Season 2 as well as Netflix's Extraction 2. Both projects occupied their own areas within the Czech Republic capital, but their proximity to one another led to some stars sharing some spots when they were off set. That was the case for Hunters leading man Logan Lerman, as he often found himself working out in the same gym as Extraction 2's Chris Hemsworth.

"Chris Hemsworth was staying there, and he's filming. They're doing Extraction 2, and we're [also] filming out there," Lerman told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. "This is an action show, so you have to, you know, to continue working out and things like that. I'd always go to the gym, and I'd be stuck, just me and Chris Hemsworth, and there's nothing more emasculating than working out next to Chris Hemsworth (laughs)."

Lerman and Hemsworth sharing a weight room led to the odd conversation here and there. According to the former Percy Jackson star, Hemsworth had "no idea" who he was.

"We're down there often, and we start talking. And for some reason he thought I was a stunt guy on his movie," Lerman continued. "And so, I never told him that I wasn't (laughs). I just pretended I was just the stunt guy on his film, like, showing up every day. I'm like, 'Yeah, work was crazy yesterday in the prison set.' 'Yeah, for sure. Definitely. I know what you mean.'"

As of this writing, Lerman and Hemsworth have yet to work together, but both share the experience of leading a franchise. Lerman starred in two live-action film adaptations of the Percy Jackson novels while Hemsworth has been playing Thor since 2011, showing up in both his own self-titled franchise as well as every Avengers movie to date.

Hemsworth's Extraction 2 is expected to arrive on Netflix in the summer, while Lerman can be seen in Hunters Season 2 which begins streaming its new episodes this Friday, January 13th.