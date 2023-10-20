Loki: What Did the Kang Variant Tell Ravonna?

Loki Season 2 Episode 3 finally brought in characters that Marvel fans have been waiting to see: Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), Miss Minutes (Tara Strong), and Victor Timely (Jonathan Majors). "1893" lived up to its title by taking us into the late 19th century, where Miss Minutes instructed Ravonna on a bit of time-loop causality.

(SPOILERS) By dropping the TVA handbook off with Victor Timely as a kid, Ravnonna and Miss Minutes started him on the path to being obsessed with time – and possibly the path to becoming Kang the Conqueror. However, there was a big twist when Victor found himself in the midst of a love triangle, between Kang, Ravonna, and Miss Minutes!

Ravonna and Victor's love dalliance was brief, as Ravonna's suggestion of partnership made Victor reject her entirely. However, Loki's trip to the future revealed that Ravonna's connection to Victor/Kang runs much deeper.

What Did Kang Say to Ravonna?

In the recording that Loki first heard Kang not only expressed his affection – he dropped brushstrokes of the entire history of Ravonna's role in the Multiversal War:

"Ravonna Renslayer, you are quite a marvel. I will be proud to lead with you," Kang is heard saying. "You made a difference in this war. Thank you for being on my team."

This recording suggests that Ravonna Renslayer fought alongside Kang the Conqueror in the Multiversal War – and not only was she a participant, but she was also a major figure within Kang's ranks. Obviously, the Conqueror was so impressed with what Ravonna did in the war that it led to deeper feelings of affection – and even love.

However, as we saw in Loki Season 2 Episode 3, there is some deeper part of Kang (and/or Victor Timely) that doesn't allow him to share himself as an equal, with anyone. Not even a woman he clearly cares for. Timely ditching Ravonna, and the fact that He Who Remains wiped her memory and installed her as a bureaucrat at the TVA, prove that Ravonna eventually changes from an asset to a nuisance for Kang, and he betrays her. Or maybe, Kang and Ravonna have a nexus-style cycle of love and betrayal in whatever timeline or fashion they meet in.

That latter idea is very much in keeping with Marvel Comics history, in which Ravonna has several variants related to Kang, including Terminatrix, her time-hopping warrior persona bent on destroying Kang, and a princess whom Kang tried to seduce but intended up causing her death instead. Loki could be leading us to that same complicated path of life vs. love choices.

