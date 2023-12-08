Loki Season 2 Finale Tops the Streaming Charts

Loki Season 2's finale sits atop the throne of the most recent ratings results. Over at Nielsen, Tom Hiddleston's trickster god has ascended to the peak of the Originals Top 10. Loki managed to edge out crowd favorites like The Great British Baking Show and Selling Sunset. For a franchise that inspires constant hand-wringing on the Internet, this is a pretty stark result. You can't scroll through Twitter, YouTube, or Reddit without someone bemoaning the death of this genre. So, having Loki's big climax reach this top spot should inspire some reflection. (It probably won't. But, it's nice to dream isn't it?) Now, Marvel Studios moves toward the next year of releases with What If…? to close out 2023.

When the Loki Season 2 finale hit the airwaves, there was near-universal acclaim for the Disney+ show. The story felt very moving thanks to Hiddleston's performance. But, viewers also talked about how the developments moved The Multiverse Saga along. Despite not knowing when Loki would return, it inspired some hope. The directors for this series have been constantly requested as the team behind Avengers: Secret Wars and Kang Dynasty now. (There are going to be a lot more characters to focus on in those projects, but the fan response indicates people believe Justin Benson and Aaron Moorehead are up for the task.)

The fan response to Loki Season 2's finale has been slightly overwhelming. ComicBook.com spoke with Tom Hiddleston about his special connection to the fans in our recent Phase Zero Spotlight interview. During that conversation, the Loki actor explained how much he cherishes playing this character and helping the God of Stories along his journey. It's been gratifying for Hiddleston because it's been more than a decade now and the viewers are always ready to follow him wherever he wants to go.

"I will say this, as an actor, I never take for granted that anyone in your audience is going to be a guarantee that people are going to be interested in what I think what I'm doing," Hiddleston told us. "And I have been so honored by the way that the audience has taken Loki into their imaginations for this length of time. And I know Loki means so much to so many for different reasons, and just carrying the torch for the time that I have has been an absolute honor and I'm so grateful to you. Thank you. Thanks for coming. Thanks for coming on the journey."

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returned as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing.

Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

