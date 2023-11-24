Loki Artist Shares Finale Concept Art

One of Loki's artists has revealed concept art for the Disney+ show's dramatic finale. On Instagram, Jackson Sze, a visual artist for Marvel Studios revealed how the God of Stories looked earlier on. It's pretty similar, all things considerd. But, Sze had one big change, this mysterious purple crystal that Loki is carrying in the image. At one point, the MCU mainstay could have condensed some of the disparate timelines into one object for safekeeping? One things is for sure, fans still want to see Tom Hiddleston's character pop-up again. The God of Stories angle ensures that this won't be the end of the road for a fan-favorite. He's solemnly holding the multiverse together himself until backup arrives during Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or Avengers: Secret Wars. Now, the focus shifts toward the future for Loki and The Multiverse Saga in general. Check out his new look down below!

Sze said on Instagram, "Glorious Purpose! Had the privilege of Supervising the Vis Dev team on Season 2 of #loki I was so fortunate to have an incredible team with me. The best I could ask for really. Everyday was a joy, seeing what these talented artists come up with. I was mostly just geek-ing out at their incredible art. What a treat! Thank you all for making this experience such an inspiration and joy. @wes_burt @kortizart @jeffsimpsonkh @aleksibriclot @mushkrazzdazz @adamwross @alexander_mandradjiev @johnstaubart."

"Beginning in development we knew Loki was transforming into a higher power by the end of this season," the artist added. "Here I was experimenting with what that means visually, trying to pull in languages established by Season 1 of Loki, shows like #whatif and from his long history in #marvelcomics More to come! Please check out our team's effort. Thanks!"

How The Loki Finale Changed?

Despite the near-universal acclaim for the Loki finale, things weren't always set to end that way. During Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki Season 2, director Aaron Moorhead explained how they grappled with the decision for Loki to destroy the Time Loom. Yes, he wanted to save the TVA, but the crew decided that he needed to sacrifice even more. That decision paid off as MCU fans across the board lauded the decision to have Loki become the God of Stories.

"There was a draft of the script of the very end, the very end. Something wasn't sitting right with both of us about it. And the issue was, this draft didn't have Loki destroying the Loom," Moorhead revealed during the documentary. "He saved the Loom from imploding and then ascended the throne. We all knew something was up, we just didn't know what. 'Cause it was like, well he's trying to save the Loom, he gets the throne, all of this."

"But the problem was, is that he didn't have the sacrifice and we realized, why doesn't he destroy the Loom and then have to take over the Loom's massive responsibility? He doesn't get anything out of it. It seems so obvious now, it seems like exactly the right choice. But that was a watershed moment in the development of it, when we realized Loki needs to destroy and become the Loom."

How Did Loki End Up There?

(Photo: Gareth Gatrell)

Disney+ describes the fan-favorite MCU entry: "Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returned as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing."

"Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

Do you like Loki as the God of Stories? Let us know down in the comments!