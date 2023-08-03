Marc Maron Praises Barbie as "F—ing Masterpiece"

Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie has yet another fan. Comedian and host of the WTF podcast Marc Maron recently took to TikTok with his thoughts on the film and called it "a f-cking masterpiece" as well as praised the film's feminist themes before calling out groups who took offense with the film. Maron had harsher words for those critics, calling them "insecure babies".

"I saw Barbie and I thought it was a f-cking masterpiece, and I don't throw that word around lightly," Maron said (via The Hollywood Reporter). "It does a fairly amazing thing. [It] creates a broad base entertainment product that applies to the entire spectrum, primarily of women, but then seeps it in progressive politics and basic feminism in a way that is funny, informative and well executed. It's f-cking monumental. It shouldn't be, but it's pretty radical. I've never seen anything like it."

He continued, "The fact that certain men took offense to the point where they, you know, tried to build a grift around it in terms of their narrative is right wing … "It's so embarrassing for them. I mean, so embarrassing for them. Any dude that can't take those hits in that movie, they've really got to look in their pants and decide what they're made of. I mean, Jesus Christ, what a bunch of f-cking insecure babies."

Greta Gerwig Has Herself Responded to the Barbie Backlash

Gerwig has also spoken about the backlash to Barbie, telling The New York Times that she didn't anticipate it, but hopes that they still take something from the Margot Robbie-starring film and get the same sort of relief it gave other viewers.

"Certainly, there's a lot of passion," Gerwig said. "My hope for the movie is that it's an invitation for everybody to be part of the party and let go of the things that aren't necessarily serving us as either women or men. I hope that in all of that passion, if they see it or engage with it, it can give them some of the relief that it gave other people."

Barbie Could Cross the $1 Billion Box Office Very Soon

Barbie has proven to be a massive box office hit and it isn't showing any signs of stopping. Through Tuesday, the film has grossed $795 million globally and is tracking to not only win the box office again in its third week in theaters but is on pace to break the billion-dollar threshold as well.

Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.

