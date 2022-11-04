Loki's He Who Remains Almost Had a Classic Marvel Comics Look

Disney+'s Loki series had no shortage of surprising and delightful moments, culminating in one of the most shocking villain reveals the Marvel Cinematic Universe has seen yet. The Season 1 finale of the live-action series introduced us to He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), a variant of Kang the Conqueror — a character who is expected to cause a lot of trouble for the live-action Marvel multiverse. The connection between He Who Remains and Kang definitely surprised some Marvel fans at first, as the two are usually completely different characters in the pages of Marvel Comics. But as the new art book Marvel Studios' Loki: The Art of the Series reveals, He Who Remains almost drew inspiration from another distinct Marvel character.

Concept art shown in the art book, which you can check out below, shows Majors' He Who Remains almost sporting the costume of Immortus, an older and world-weary variant of Kang.

(Photo: Marvel Studios' Loki: The Art of the Series)

(Photo: Marvel Studios' Loki: The Art of the Series)

Was Loki's He Who Remains Inspired by Immortus?

This echoes comments that Loki Season 1 director Kate Herron made to ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast last year, teasing that the Immortus-inspired costume also wanted to resemble "loungewear."

"He definitely drew inspiration from him," Herron explained. "But it's kind of, I suppose, a bit like Sylvie in our show — it's an original version of the character for the show. But yeah, but we definitely drew inspiration from him. I mean, we even have a reference in the costume. It's very subtle, obviously like with the colors on his chest. Oh, but the costume is a fun one to talk about as well. Christine, my costume designer, she kind of pulled inspiration from across multiple areas. Because obviously he's a character that exists outside of space and time. But at the same time, obviously I think the pandemic might have affected it because we're all living at home. And so it's kind of like lounge-wear as well that he's wearing. Which is kind of fun, but yeah, because he's just chilling out in his office, but anyway."

