Loki Special Look Airing Tonight During ESPN and Marvel’s Arena of Heroes

Marvel will reveal a new look at Loki during the NBA Special Edition Presented by State Farm: Marvel's Arena of Heroes airing Monday on ESPN. The special telecast, which tells an all-new Avengers story during the match-up between the Golden State Warriors and the New Orleans Pelicans, will feature an interview with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie about becoming Captain America as well as the exclusive sneak peek look at Loki. Spinning out of Avengers: Endgame, the Marvel Studios original series coming to Disney+ sees the God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston), labeled a "variant" by the Time Variance Authority, work to stop an even greater threat or face deletion from reality.

The Loki Special Look will air during halftime when the Avengers assemble for tonight's broadcast, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. The broadcast features an original Marvel storyline and appearances from characters like Captain America, Black Panther, Iron Man, and Black Widow with 3D virtual characters, custom graphics, animation packages, and more.

"Marvel and ESPN have brought the worlds of sports and Super Heroes together for years through comics, documentaries and other stories celebrating athletes and their extraordinary abilities," said Mike Pasciullo, vice president, marketing and communications, Marvel Entertainment. "The new Marvel’s Arena of Heroes telecast will be the first of its kind to bring Marvel’s storytelling directly to the real-time experience of a NBA game, and we are excited for fans to be able to watch their favorite players through the lens of Marvel’s mightiest heroes."

Added Matt Kenny, ESPN vice president, programming and acquisitions, "We're eager for fans to experience this unique, innovative presentation that will pair Marvel and ESPN’s exceptional storytelling and production. We are proud to showcase the ‘larger than life’ abilities of these NBA stars in a manner in which only Disney and Marvel can deliver."

Starring Tom Hiddleston alongside Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Owen Wilson and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Loki premieres June 11 on Disney+.

Picking up immediately after Loki steals the Tesseract (again), he finds himself called before the Time Variance Authority, a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space, forced to answer for his crimes against the timeline and given a choice: face deletion from reality or assist in catching an even greater threat.

