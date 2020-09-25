Loki Star Richard E. Grant Geeks Out Over Working With Tom Hiddleston

✖

Production on Loki has returned to the greater Atlanta area and, as it turns out, Richard E. Grant is happy to be back at work. The Rise of Skywalker alum tweeted Friday morning he was happy to be working with Loki star Tom Hiddleston, the first official confirmation that he's appearing in the series. His involvement in the time-traveling show was first reported earlier this March, shortly before the global coronavirus pandemic forced the series to halt production.

"@twhiddleston and I have talked about working together for some years and finally get to do so in LOKI," Grant tweeted Friday morning. There had previously been speculation Grant would be playing Kang the Conqueror, a theory quickly quashed after Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors was cast in the role earlier this month.

@twhiddleston and I have talked about working together for some years and finally get to do so in LOKI pic.twitter.com/Ccft4GZgYg — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) September 25, 2020

Loki star Gugu Mbatha-Raw confirmed earlier this week she was also back at work on the series, days after set photos began to surface of crew reassembling set pieces involved in the production.

“I was in the middle of filming when the pandemic happened, so I had a real break, I’ve been painting and reading. Like so many others, I was at home for a long time,” she told Forbes. “Not to make light of the suffering going on, but in some ways, it has been an opportunity for me to get a fresh perspective on things. It is downtime that perhaps I might not have had, and now I’m thankful to be back to work. It’s been a journey for everyone, but it’s all for a greater reason and the greater good.”

“I’m obviously sworn to secrecy about everything to do with Loki, but it feels great to be back," Mbatha-Raw added. "Everyone is trying to do it as safely as possible under the circumstances, and it feels good. I’m excited. It’s a lot of fun, and I can’t wait to see it.”

After Marvel Studios confirmed WandaVision as the first series the production house is releasing, it's expected Loki is currently third in line behind that and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The latter two shows have yet to set a release date or time frame.

