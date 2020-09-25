Ant-Man 3: Jonathan Majors Reacts to Reports of Him Playing Kang

Earlier in September, reports indicated Jonathan Majors has been cast as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the story goes, the actor is expected to debut in the role in the third Ant-Man movie before becoming a larger piece of the franchise's sprawling puzzle. Majors nor Marvel Studios have not officially commented on the casting, one of many interesting bits to come out in recent weeks. However, Majors appeared on The Tonight Show where host Jimmy Fallon posed a question about the question directly to the actor. Unfortunately, he dodged it like a seasoned Marvel veteran.

"Man, I heard the same thing, bro," Majors told Fallon. "I heard the same thing and was like, 'What? What? What?' You know, we apparently have the same source because I heard it, too."

Majors certainly isn't denying the casting, so that's something... right?! As all actors who join Marvel films know, talking about them is the last thing Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige wants anyone to be doing. Majors may have already gotten that memo, so he played the whole thing coy. Check out the clip of Fallon asking Majors about his MCU role in the tweet below.

There’s a rumor that Jonathan Majors is joining the MCU… is it true?! 👀 https://t.co/uBQFD9O9U2 pic.twitter.com/n4aiYEElzV — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) September 25, 2020

Kang the Conqueror, real name Nathaniel Richards, is a villain from the future in the Marvel universe -- suspected to be a descendant Mr. Fantastic himself Reed Richards. He’s from the 40th century, but travels to so many different times and places that he could pop up anywhere, maybe he will the time traveling Loki saga on Disney+? Maybe he will debut in the Eternals movie, which could span not only centuries in the MCU, but possibly different millenia, as well? We could even see dead characters like Iron Man or Black Widow again in following a Nathaniel Richards story.

Some fans are expecting Kang to bee a role similar to that of Thanos in the next over arching story for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The MCU might be heading in a different direction, one without a singular villain overarching the entire saga following the Infinity Saga, but Kang is a very worthy contender to wreak havoc in the MCU in the wake of Thanos. It’s also a really fitting villain with ties to the Fantastic Four and Dr. Doom which could reverse engineer their existence in Marvel Studios movies since we all know they’re on the way, its just a matter of time.

Ant-Man 3 is expected to hit theaters in 2022 but does not yet have an official release date.