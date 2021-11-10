Looney Tunes Season 3 Trailer Released By HBO Max

Looney Tunes Cartoons got a trailer for Season 3 from HBO Max. The animated series has been a source of celebration for WarnerMedia as they launched their streaming service. Both Looney Tunes and Elmo’s late-night show have been huge for younger viewers on the service. Having access to both legacy cartoons and Cartoon Network’s various programming has been a lift for the streamer. Thanksgiving will play host to the new episodes on HBO Max and fans can check out the new trailer right here. Hubei and Bertie, the mice that older fans might recognize, will make their debut in a short this season. So many different legacy characters will enter some familiar trappings with Bugs, Daffy, Sylvester, Tweety, Marvin the Martian, and more. Check out the trailer for yourself down below:

“As we build and expand our kids and family programming slate, we’re re-introducing some of the most cherished and iconic characters and creating new animated friends to fall in love with,” Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max, and president, TBS, TNT and truTV, previously wrote in a statement. “These new series from the talented teams at Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios are sure to become instant classics.”

“We are stewards for some of the greatest animated characters of all time,” Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation, chimed in. “And for every new series with these characters, our starting point is to always focus on what made these characters so beloved in the first place. With Looney Tunes Cartoons and Jellystone, our artists have captured the timeless charm of these characters to create cartoons we know that kids and parents will love watching together.”

HBO Max also dropped a description of Season 3:

“In these nine new episodes, the mischievous mouse duo Hubie and Bertie star in their first Looney Tunes Cartoons dedicated short where they risk it all to break into a cheese shop. Also in store, Sylvester crashes Tweety’s birthday party while Daffy the Caveduck and Prehistoric Porky have a Stone Age adventure. Back in modern times, Petunia Pig tries her hoof at gardening and Marvin the Martian has finally conquered Earth… except no one bothered to tell Bugs. These and more Looney misadventures are in store on Thanksgiving Day—You don’t want to miss it!”

