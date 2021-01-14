New Looney Tunes Trailer And Release Date Revealed

HBO Max is getting even more Looney Tunes content very soon, and now we have our first look at the new episodes that will premiere on Thursday, January 21st, courtesy of a new trailer. The new trailer spotlights the ongoing battle between Bugs Bunny and Elmer Fudd, though this time Fudd brings in a Fudd-styled robot to help him out. We then see Tweety Bird throwing a pretty sweet looking party, followed by appearances by Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Road Runner, Wile E. Coyote, and Taz, who will be making his HBO Max full-length Looney Tunes debut. You can find the new trailer in the video above and the official description can be found below.

"Taz stars in his first full-length Looney Tunes Cartoons short when he takes on Bugs Bunny in a Roman coliseum. If Bugs makes it out of the arena, there will be plenty of foes waiting to match wits with him including Elmer Fudd, a leprechaun and Cecil Turtle. Daffy and Porky continue their misadventures from skydiving to solving the mystery of Porky’s missing pants! Fan-favorites Sylvester and Tweety along with Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner also come along for the ride in these ten all-new animated episodes. It’s an all-new year with all-new Looney!"

Those looking for more Looney Tunes content can also find Bugs Bunny's 24-Carrot Holiday Special, which brings in your favorite characters for lighthearted holiday adventures, and you can find more information about the special below.

"The Looney Tunes are here to get you in the holiday spirit with Bugs Bunny's 24-Carrot Holiday Special. Duck the halls with Porky and Daffy as they travel to the North Pole on a mission to save Christmas. Don’t miss out on all the holiday sales when Granny and Tweety go hunting for deals…and Sylvester goes hunting for a delicious yellow bird. Finally, it’s the ultimate cold war when a snowball fight quickly escalates between feuding neighbors Bugs Bunny and Elmer Fudd. Along with other favorites like Taz, Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner, let the Looney Tunes jumpstart your holiday season celebration."

Bugs Bunny's 24-Carrot Holiday Special is available to stream on HBO Max now, and the new Looney Tunes episodes hit on January 21st.

