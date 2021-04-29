HBO Max Reveals First Look At Petunia Pig And The Gremlin In Looney Tunes Cartoons

HBO Max's Looney Tunes cartoons have been a delight thus far, and fans have even more to look forward to thanks to the rollout of several new episodes. WB will be releasing ten new episodes of the Looney Tunes shorts, and with them welcoming two more characters to the fold as the stars of their own episodes. That includes the full-length Looney Tunes Cartoons debuts of Petunia Pig and The Gremlin, and you can check out first looks at both of their new episodes in the videos above and below, which are titled Pigture Perfect and High Speed Hare.

Pigture Perfect will have Petunia attempting to find a new picture for her fireplace mantle, but things go awry when a squirrel interrupts her photoshoot. As you can see in the clip, Petunia (voiced by Lara Jill Miller) attempts to climb a utility pole to get a picture of the squirrel, but the squirrel runs to the other end of the power line. Petunia then starts walking on the power line to get closer, citing that her therapist says she should do one thing that frightens her a day.

The squirrel then gets atop of Petunia's head, but then hops off, providing the perfect time for a picture. Unfortunately, the squirrel jumps and causes Petunia to lose her balance, which sends her careening towards the ground and the pointy rake below. A branch keeps her from landing there, but sends her back up, splitting the power line and giving her a huge shock in the process. She then goes back down, landing on the rake, and then back up, though she is able to grab her camera before going back down and landing in a chimney.

In High Speed Hare we see Bugs Bunny (voiced by Eric Bauza) reading the Car News and seeing that the car he wants is completely flawless except for the fact that they attract Gremlins. Bugs laughs it off, thinking the whole thing is ridiculous, but then sees it in action when The Gremlin (voiced by Bob Bergen) starts eating the tablet in the car and everything else. Gremlin slaps Bugs and fastens him to the seat with the seatbelt, and then turns on the heated seat.

The seatbelt then starts fighting Bugs with a boxing glove, and a punch sends Bugs out of the car and onto the windshield of another car. So yeah, things aren't going well.

You can find the description for the newest Looney Tunes episodes below.

"In this newest batch of cartoons, Bug’s relaxing afternoon is interrupted by a hungry Puma looking for a “hare-y” snack. Daffy meets his match with an office photocopier, helps Porky find his keys and offers legal advice to Elmer Fudd. Taz, Tweety, Sylvester, Foghorn Leghorn, Yosemite Sam, Marvin the Martian, Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner also star in these ten all-new animated episodes. Enjoy a Looney spring with your favorite Tunes!"

The new episodes will hit HBO Max on Thursday, April 29th.