Horse Dies While Filming The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2

A horse has died during the filming of the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Entertainment Weekly confirmed the news of the horse's death, which occurred on March 21st. The cause of the horse's death was due to cardiac failure which was discovered through an "independent necropsy." A statement from an Amazon Studios spokesperson revealed the horse was being exercised in the morning before filming began, the trainer wasn't in costume, and a representative from American Humane Association and a veterinarian were both there on hand when it happened.

A source close to the production claimed the horse showed no signs of health problems, and was standing around 20 other horses when it passed away. Horses for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are provided by The Devil's Horsemen. The equine company has experience working with other big Hollywood franchises like Game of Thrones, Wonder Woman, Transformers: The Last Knight, and The Crown. It's being said that this is the first horse death in the company's 50-year history.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 Announces New Cast Members

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has announced several new actors joining the cast of its second season. That includes a Game of Thrones alum Ciarán Hinds, who also played Sin both versions of the Justice League movie. Rory Kinnear and Tanya Moodie have also been announced as part of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 in recurring roles. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power became the top Original series for Prime Video in every region with its first season.

Prime Video did not reveal any details about who these actors are playing in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2. They join eight new recurring cast members, including Oliver Alvin-Wilson, Stuart Bowman, Gavi Singh Chera, William Chubb, Kevin Eldon, Will Keen, Selina Lo, and Calam Lynch.