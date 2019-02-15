TV Shows

‘Lord of the Rings’ TV Series Middle-earth Map May Hint at Prequel Time Period

Amazon’s Lord of the Rings TV series is getting some juicy bits of viral marketing going today, with the release of the show’s official map of Middle-earth!

The map is generating a lot of buzz in that it appears to reveal some clues about what this Lord of the Rings series is all about. Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke previously revealed that the series will not be a simple remake of the books, inviting all kinds of speculation about the following tease:

“I think you can know that we’re not remaking the movies, but we’re also not starting from scratch,” Salke said. “So, it’ll be characters you love.”

Recent rumors suggested that Amazon’s Lord of the Rings will be a prequel focusing on young Aragorn. Take a look at the new map below, and we’ll breakdown why it could definitely hit a prequel approach to this new series:

The Map of Middle-earth

The map was revealed on Twitter by the official “The Lord of the Rings on Prime” account, with the caption, “Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky,”. It feels like the beginning of a viral marketing campaign attached to the show, so stay tuned to our Lord of the Rings TV series page, because more could be coming very soon! 

As for the map itself: according to some fans there are quite a few choice details hidden in this map. Details which may reveal some key details about the setting of this Lord of the Rings series and its relation to the larger Tolkein lore:

A Question of Timing

This fan starts an entire breakdown of what this map reveals – and it is pretty good detective work!

2nd or 3rd Age

You have to be a hardcore Tolkien fan to catch all that, but it sounds pretty interesting?

The Three Rings

More Elf Royalty? Move over Orlando Bloom!

Dwarf World

Oh those Red Mountain’s majesty…

Compass Clues

Everything on this map apparently has meaning. Every. Thing.

Are You Good With That?

This fan is certainly here for all that this map of Middle-earth implies about the show – how about you? 

Let us know your thoughts in the comments! 

Stay tuned for more details on The Lord of the Rings TV series.

