‘Lord of the Rings’ TV Series Middle-earth Map May Hint at Prequel Time Period

Amazon’s Lord of the Rings TV series is getting some juicy bits of viral marketing going today, with the release of the show’s official map of Middle-earth!

The map is generating a lot of buzz in that it appears to reveal some clues about what this Lord of the Rings series is all about. Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke previously revealed that the series will not be a simple remake of the books, inviting all kinds of speculation about the following tease:

“I think you can know that we’re not remaking the movies, but we’re also not starting from scratch,” Salke said. “So, it’ll be characters you love.”

Recent rumors suggested that Amazon’s Lord of the Rings will be a prequel focusing on young Aragorn. Take a look at the new map below, and we’ll breakdown why it could definitely hit a prequel approach to this new series:

The Map of Middle-earth

The map was revealed on Twitter by the official “The Lord of the Rings on Prime” account, with the caption, “Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky,”. It feels like the beginning of a viral marketing campaign attached to the show, so stay tuned to our Lord of the Rings TV series page, because more could be coming very soon!

As for the map itself: according to some fans there are quite a few choice details hidden in this map. Details which may reveal some key details about the setting of this Lord of the Rings series and its relation to the larger Tolkein lore:

A Question of Timing

OKAY SO THE MAP SHOWS MIDDLE-EARTH POST-WAR OF WRATH SINCE BELERIAND ISN’T ON IT.

MEANING THE SHOW TAKES PLACE IN THE SECOND OF THIRD AGE.

IM GONNA DETECTIVE THE SHIT OUT OF THIS IS2G pic.twitter.com/QktTQqz9uz — ?????? ?????????? (@tolkienthot) February 15, 2019

This fan starts an entire breakdown of what this map reveals – and it is pretty good detective work!

2nd or 3rd Age

MEANING… LOTS OF THINGS.

BUT IT DEFINITELY CONCERNS EVENTS TAKING PLACE IN THE THIRD OR SECOND AGES.

COULD BE ANYTHING FROM NUMENOR, TO GIL-GALAD, TO THE NORTHERN KINGDOM OF MEN ARNOR? THE EXILED DUNEDAIN SETTLEING IN ARNOR AND GONDOR? IT COULD BE LOADS OF THINGS. — ?????? ?????????? (@tolkienthot) February 15, 2019

You have to be a hardcore Tolkien fan to catch all that, but it sounds pretty interesting?

The Three Rings

The tweet also mentions the three rings for Elves.



THOSE THREE RINGS WERE FORGED BY CELEBRIMBOR FOR GALADRIEL AND GIL-GALAD. CÍRDAN, ELROND AND GANDALF EVENTUALLY WORE THEM TOO LATER ON. WELL, TWO OF THEM.

IF THIS IS RELATED TO THE PLOT THEN THAT MEANS MORE ELF ROYALTY pic.twitter.com/XOxHgCXeRm — ?????? ?????????? (@tolkienthot) February 15, 2019

More Elf Royalty? Move over Orlando Bloom!

Dwarf World

The Mountainchain east of the Sea of Rhûn is very interesting to be.

It could be Orocarni (Red Mountains), speculated as a home to one of the four clans of Dwarves who lived in the East. pic.twitter.com/WcKL1vrNao — ?????? ?????????? (@tolkienthot) February 15, 2019

Oh those Red Mountain’s majesty…

Compass Clues

So, THIS.



Very reminiscent of Khuzdul runes.

Highly doubt this is any form of Tengwar as the markings are very old-norse in nature. If so, why are the directions of the map written in Khuzdul? Just some respectful shoutout to Dwarves or something more? pic.twitter.com/x4Z4R98gSB — ?????? ?????????? (@tolkienthot) February 15, 2019

Everything on this map apparently has meaning. Every. Thing.

Are You Good With That?

If they made it about the second age, the fall of numenor and the war of the last alliance, I would be….very content. — boutch67 (@boutch67) February 15, 2019

This fan is certainly here for all that this map of Middle-earth implies about the show – how about you?

