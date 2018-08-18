New ‘Lost In Space’ Season 2 Characters Revealed

Although Lost in Space is more than likely a year — or more — away from releasing it’s second season on Netflix, the show has begun casting for new characters.

The folks at That Hashtag Show got their hands on casting breakdowns of two of the spac epic’s upcoming season and although they don’t say too much, they do reveal that we certainly haven’t seen the last of the Resolute.

The first character being cast goes by the name of Ava. According to THS, Ava seems to be a no-nonsense member of the Resolute crew.

“She’s somewhere between her late 20’s and 40 years old and the supervisor of the mechanics. She’s firm, hardworking, and serious. She shuts down Don’s nonsense but respects his skill. Recurring.”

The second breakdown is for a character named Commander Jiang.

“She’s the Captain of the Resolute. Even though Victor is the leader of the colony, her command of the ship and crew is quite apparent. Described as capable, stalwart, and unsentimental, no age range was given for her. She will also be a recurring character.”

As THS mentions, it’s definitely possible that these characters could be shown in a set of flashback sequences throughout the season, especially after the ensemble cast we were introduced to last season.

The reboot of the 1960’s sci-fi classic is showrun by Zack Estrin and its writer’s room is headed up by The Last Witch Hunter alumni Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.

“Fans of the original show should know we maintain the core of what was special about that experience of watching that as a child — that here’s this incredible family that’s off on this amazing adventure,” Estrin had previously said about the show. “For new fans of the show, there’s a certain baggage associated with the title — ‘Oh, that’s that campy show from the ’60s,’ or, ‘That’s that movie from the ’90s that was … what it was.’ We are taking that core of an idea — the Robinson family is striving to hold together and survive in this incredible circumstance — and as much as this show is Lost in Space, it could be a shipwreck on an island. It just happens to be in space and we think it’s going to have a broad appeal beyond genre fans.”

The first season of Lost in Space is now streaming on Netflix.