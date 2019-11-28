Lost Star Would Do a Reboot or Reunion “In a Heartbeat”

Nearly a decade after its series finale, Lost fans are still hoping to get the continued adventures of the complex mythology, with star Elizabeth Mitchell recently admitting to Entertainment Tonight that she’d get involved in a reboot or continuation of the series “in a heartbeat.” A major reason that the actress would happily take part in such an event would be the opportunity to work not only with the cast, but with co-creator Damon Lindelof again, though she notes that, given the reveals of the series finale, a potential continuation or reboot of the concept would come along with some inherent challenges.

“I really loved it. At first, everyone was like, ‘That’s a little weird what you’re doing,’ and I was like, ‘Well, I’m just gonna keep doing it, we’ll see, we’ll see what happens,’” Mitchell revealed to the outlet. “Where would Juliet be? Well, the afterlife, obviously, and, as far as working with all those people again? In a heartbeat.”

She added, “I really think Damon just wrote and wrote and wrote and we got to be in his really amazing mind.”

Mitchell debuted as the character in Season Three and quickly became one of the series’ more complex figures. Despite being one of the Others, Jack (Matthew Fox) struck up a connection with her, as subsequent seasons explained what led Juliet to become mixed up with a group of seemingly nefarious individuals.

While Mitchell might be down to revive or return to the series in some way, her co-star Evangeline Lilly, whose character Kate regularly conflicted with Juliet, isn’t as interested in a potential reboot.

“My honest answer is I hope not,” Lilly shared with Entertainment Weekly when asked if the series could earn a reboot. “I really am that person who felt like we could have left well enough alone with a lot of these franchises, and I am die-hard fan of the original Star Wars movies, you know, and sometimes I think you can devalue the original content. I think that can happen, and I would hate to see that happen with Lost. I read a quote recently that said, I’ve never done an adaptation because the book is good enough as it is.”

With co-creators Lindelof, J.J. Abrams, and Jeffrey Lieber all moving on to other exciting projects, we doubt we’ll see them return to that narrative anytime soon.

