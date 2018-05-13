‘Lucifer’ Fans Are Angry As Hell About Show’s Cancellation

Fan-favorite fantasy police procedural Lucifer has been cancelled by Fox after three seasons.

The drama starred Tom Ellis as the Devil, Lucifer Morningstar, who became a consultant for the Los Angeles Police Department after growing bored with his role as the Lord of Hell.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Monday night television series was based on the character created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg as first seen in Vertigo comic book series The Sandman. The character later headed his own titular spinoff series.

Lucifer‘s season 3 finale, set for Monday, May 14, will serve as its series finale.

“It has been the most amazing experience over the past 3 years playing Lucifer and falling in love with you, the fans,” Ellis wrote on Twitter Friday.

“It fills me with great sadness to confirm the rumors that some of you have been asking,” Ellis wrote, adding the abrupt cancellation left the actor “gutted.”

Writes fan Sarah Somerhalder on Twitter, “How could they cancel Lucifer? How?”

The show “denounces homophobia, sexism, racism,” and has “LGBT+ characters,” Somerhalder writes, adding the show is “actually funny but it also makes you cry sometimes.”

“We don’t have any other shows like that,” Somerhalder wrote, adding a plea aimed at the @FOXTV Twitter account.

The series’ cancellation has since given rise to the #SaveLucifer hashtag, aimed at rallying fans in a concentrated effort to convince the network to reconsider pulling the plug.

“I love you for making noise,” Lucifer showrunner Ildy Modrovich wrote on Twitter, prompting viewers to employ the hashtags #Lucifer and #SaveLucifer.

@DeckerstarASAP

How could they cancel Lucifer?

How ? This show is so much more that just the devil taking vacations, it denounces homophobia, sexism, racism, it has Lgbt+ characters, it’s actually funny but it also makes you cry sometimes. We don’t have any other shows like that.

@Ildymojo

@softoswald

@chloeslucifer

@AlwaysJisbon

@heavellis

I love this cast more than anything. They are bringing joy in people’s life, they are brillant and super talented. They deserve the best. And I can’t imagine my life without them and this amazing show, Lucifer.

They are so important.

@HooDatGurl333

@Smalarker_, @_ellie_todd_, @ashmeaboutit

Im so so sl pissed, like how can someone think it’s a good idea to cancel such a great show? A show with messagges that are actually important! A show that combines so many great things.@FOXTV

@ChrisZaiser, @krystal_sheer, @EmmyleighWint

@JCxAlways, @lyssagoulart, @RebeldesItalia, @chloeslucifer

