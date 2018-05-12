‘Lucifer’ Star Tom Ellis Reacts to Cancellation

Lucifer leading man Tom Ellis is “gutted” the series has been cancelled by Fox, the actor wrote on Twitter Friday.

It has been the most amazing experience over the past 3 years playing Lucifer and falling in love with you, the fans. It fills me with great sadness to confirm the rumours that some of you have been asking. Fox has indeed cancelled #lucifer I’m so sorry guys. #gutted — tom ellis (@tomellis17) May 11, 2018

“It has been the most amazing experience over the past 3 years playing Lucifer and falling in love with you, the fans,” Ellis wrote to his more than 284,000 Twitter followers.

“It fills me with great sadness to confirm the rumors that some of you have been asking. Fox has indeed cancelled Lucifer,” he wrote. “I’m so sorry guys.” Ellis concluded with the hashtag “gutted.”

The tweet has since been ‘liked’ more than 15,000 times and received more than 6,000 retweets.

In a subsequent tweet, Ellis responded to the growing ‘Save Lucifer‘ movement, which emerged as a top trending hashtag Friday afternoon.

Are we mourning? Or are we Morningstar? I can not tell you how blown away I am by the whole #SaveLucifer thing. Thank you. It means so much to me and everyone involved on the show. Night night. I’m knackered. Let’s keep talking 😈✊ https://t.co/pnL73OM5QS — tom ellis (@tomellis17) May 11, 2018

“Are we mourning? Or are we Morningstar?” Ellis said in reference to his supernatural character, Lucifer Morningstar, the Devil and former ruler of Hell. After eons of governing the Underworld, the fallen angel trades the fiery afterlife for the City of Angels, where he establishes the Lux nightclub and acts as a consultant for the Los Angeles Police Department.

“I can not tell you how blown away I am by the whole #SaveLucifer thing,” Ellis wrote. “Thank you. It means so much to me and everyone involved on the show.”

Lucifer showrunner Joe Henderson is urging fans to make their voices heard, telling fans to “make noise.”

“I have no idea if we have a shot of coming back, but I know sure as anything that everyone wants to,” Henderson wrote on Twitter. “We have so many more stories to tell.”

The series airs its season 3 finale-slash-series finale Monday, May 14 at 8/7c on Fox.