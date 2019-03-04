Hollywood Celebrities Remember ‘Riverdale’ Star Luke Perry

Actor Luke Perry, best known for his roles on Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale, passed away today at the age of 52.

Perry’s publicist released a statement after the news broke:

“Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke. He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steven Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

While Perry’s family mourns their loss privately, those that knew Perry in the Hollywood showbusiness community have taken to social media to express their grief.

Here are some of those their comments.

Joss Whedon

The first time I met Luke Perry we talked about what kind of movie we wanted “Buffy” to be. I asked if he’d ever seen “Near Dark” and he gave me a look of HOW DARE YOU SIR and I knew we’d get along. Funny, committed, and always gracious. He shouldn’t be gone. — Joss Whedon (@joss) March 4, 2019

Joss Whedon created Buffy the Vampire Slayer and wrote the script for the original film, in which Perry played Pike.

Seth Green

Crushed. Luke Perry was truly a great guy. Warm, kind, generous and hard working. We met very young, I witnessed the grace with which he became a pop icon & parent. He’s been an awesome example of how to stay decent in a swirl of crazy. Love to his family❤️ https://t.co/bGlTX8mNbB — Seth Green (@SethGreen) March 4, 2019

Steven Weber

My friend Luke Perry has left us. I will miss you.



We are all here for such a short time. We need to love each other and have compassion. That is all. And that’s all it’s ever been. — Steven Weber (@TheStevenWeber) March 4, 2019

Laura Vandervoort

My heart Is shattered. https://t.co/PZMy0Vg814 — Laura Vandervoort (@Vandiekins22) March 4, 2019

Donal Logue

Luke Perry, you were such a good man. Damn. Love to his loved ones. — donal logue (@donallogue) March 4, 2019

Ingrid Michaelson

Luke Perry was my first real crush. I wrote him fan letters. I had posters of him. He was IT. He was my teenage dream. His passing at the age of 52 is truly devastating. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. — Ingrid Michaelson (@ingridmusic) March 4, 2019

Molly Ringwald

My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. ❤️ #LukePerry — Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) March 4, 2019

Molly Ringwald and Perry co-starred in The CW’s Riverdale as Archie Andrews’s parents.

Mayim Bialik

Misha Collins

Luke Perry was grounded and sweet. He told the best stories and set a great example of how an actor can handle success and fame with grace and humility. R.I.P., Luke. — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) March 4, 2019

Ian Ziering

Dearest Luke,

I will forever bask in the loving memories we’ve shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here, for those you leave behind. — Ian Ziering (@IanZiering) March 4, 2019

Ian Ziering was one of Perry co-stars on Beverly Hills, 90210.

Stephen King

Luke Perry dead at 52? Oh man, that’s so wrong and so sad. Condolences to family, friends, and fans all over this round world. 🙁 — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 4, 2019

Kevin Smith