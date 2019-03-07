Jason Priestley Writes Touching Tribute to His Dear Friend, Luke Perry

Following the sudden passing of Luke Perry earlier this week, many of the actor’s co-stars and friends have shared their thoughts on their relationship with the actor in touching social media posts. Jason Priestley, who starred with the actor on Beverly Hills, 90210, shared a photo of the two, describing their close friendship over the last 29 years.

The post featured an image of the pair from their time on 90210 and a more recent image, with Priestley adding the caption, “It’s taken me a couple of days to figure out how to write this… My dear friend of 29 years, Luke Perry, was one of those truly special people who really cared… Luke was not only a star, he was an incredibly bright light that was extinguished far too soon… and that is why I, and so many others, are in so much pain today.”

In addition to being a talented actor, many of those who have been sharing stories about him have also championed his character, whether it be through his charitable appearances, offering relief to those who were victims of natural disasters, or merely performing menial tasks for those who needed assistance.

“If you had the good fortune to know Luke, or to have ever crossed his path, I know you are sad today as well… the candle that burns twice as bright only burns for half as long… you burned oh, so brightly Luke… Goodnight Sweet Prince,” Priestley added.

The actor was discovered in his home last Wednesday morning after having suffered a massive stroke sometime earlier that day.

“Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke. He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steven Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends,” reads the statement released through BuzzFeed News.

Perry most recently starred in Riverdale as Fred Andrews, with the production team confirming that all remaining episodes of the season would be dedicated to the actor.

