Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Dress as Pam and Tommy for Halloween

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox decided to channel Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson for Halloween. The couple hit the town looking remarkably similar to old press photos of the two stars. The last few months have seen an influx of oral histories and analysis of how we treated celebrities during the 1990s. Pam and Tommy especially came into the view as of late. There was a miniseries exploring their relationship like a documentary. Over on Hulu, there was also a full-blown prestige drama starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan. Comicbook.com had the chance to speak with director Craig Gillespie about how the duo handled that project. Viewers really enjoyed their stint on-screen together.

"We're four weeks in and Sebastian and Lily are just killing it," Gillespie previously told us. "And you know, we've got Seth [Rogen] in there as well and Nick Offerman and it's a really, really crazy wild fun ride that ultimately, what I love about it is it's it has a lot of heart. Again, it has a very similar sensibility to I, Tonya where you get to go on this journey and understand, you know, the damage that was done to Pamela Anderson and that as an audience we're again complicit in this, because it's like, you know we devour all of this, without any repercussions for what's happening to the individuals. So it's sort of does this bait and switch in a way that was really exciting as well, but it's pretty out there."

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly dressed up as Pam and Tommy for Halloween 🎃 pic.twitter.com/91BDFsN5uD — MGK Updates 💘⚡️ (@mgk_usa) October 29, 2022

"I don't know if I'm allowed to say when... I guess it's going to be early next year, I think," Gillespie told us later. "I'm so happy with how that turned out, and the performances from Sebastian [Stan] and Lily [James] are just amazing. It's been a great experience all around, and I'm excited for it, so hopefully people like it."

Pam and Tommy Is Streaming People Right Now

"Set in the Wild West early days of the Internet, "Pam & Tommy" is based on the incredible true story of the Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) sex tape. Stolen from the couple's home by a disgruntled contractor (Seth Rogen), the video went from underground bootleg-VHS curiosity to full-blown global sensation when it hit the Web in 1997. A love story, crime caper and cautionary tale rolled into one, the eight-part original limited series explores the intersection of privacy, technology and celebrity, tracing the origins of our current reality TV Era to a stolen tape seen by millions but meant to have an audience of just two."

What do you think of the costume? Let us know down in the comments!