Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021: Start Time, How To Stream and Watch Without Cable

“What time does the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade start?” is the question families everywhere are texting one another. “Can I stream the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?” is usually the next one. Thanksgiving is back once again and so is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The 2020 edition of the iconic parade in New York City was toned down and crowd-less, but the event is returning to full-strength this year, bringing back one of the country’s most celebrated Thanksgiving traditions. The Macy’s Parade airs on NBC each Thanksgiving morning, but there are now more viewing options for the event than ever before, thanks to the evolution of streaming.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade begins at 9am ET on Thursday, and it will be broadcast on NBC and Telemundo. This year, the parade will also be streamed live on Peacock. With basic plans starting at just $5 per month, Peacock is making this year’s parade more accessible than previous years.

There are always other options if you don’t feel like going through Peacock, though it is the cheapest cable alternative when it comes to viewing the parade. Live TV streaming subscriptions like Hulu With Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Sling, and DirecTV Stream all have local affiliates as part of their packages, which will allow you to watch the parade on NBC.

Macy’s and New York City announced earlier this year that the parade will be going back to its traditional route, and crowds will once again be able to attend, marking a return to normalcy after last year’s event. There will of course be limits to the amount of people participating in the parade, as well as mask regulations. All parade staff and volunteer participants will be vaccinated.

“Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been a New York City institution for more than nine decades, growing to become an icon of American pop culture as it annually marks the official start of the holiday season,” said Will Coss, Executive Producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “For our 95th celebration, we are delighted to return this cherished holiday tradition closer to its original form as we march down the streets of New York City and into the homes of a nationwide audience.”

“We are thrilled to welcome back in its full form the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, a world-renowned celebration that ushers in the magic of being in New York City during the holiday season,” said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. “We applaud Macy’s work to creatively continue this beloved tradition last year and look forward to welcoming back Parade watchers to experience it safely, live and in person this November.”