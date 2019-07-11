Funko Finally Delivers Mad Men Pop Figures

AMC’s iconic Mad Men series was long overdue for the Funko Pop treatment, but better late than never right? Indeed, over four years after the show aired its final episode, Funko has unveiled Pop figures of Don Draper, Peggy Olson, Betty Draper, Roger Sterling and Joan Holloway.

Plus, the figures are a lot better than we expected. Standard human Pop figures aren’t always easy to pull off, but Funko managed to infuse the first wave of Mad Men figures with enough accessories and personality to make them easily recognizable. You can pre-order the entire Mad Men Funko Pop lineup right here with shipping slated for October.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking of Pop figures based on classic television shows, Funko‘s lineup of Pops for The Office are starting to trickle out to retailers. At the time of writing, the Dwight Schrute Pop figure is available from Hot Topic (20% discount with the code HT20) and the Pam Beesly figure / Darryl Philbin figure are both available from BoxLunch.

The rest of the first wave of The Office Pop figures includes Michael Scott, Kevin Malone with chili, Jim Halpert with a Chase, and a Toby vs. Michael 2-Pack. All of these Pop figures are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for sometime in late July. Odds are we will be seeing more The Office Funko Pops turn up in the near futrue, so stay tuned.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.