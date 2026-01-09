Major DC Animated Series Returns to HBO Max After Recent Removal

While streaming has allowed viewers worldwide to access some of the biggest movies and television series with the touch of a button, some services have been experiencing rough seas in the eyes of many subscribers. HBO Max, in recent days, has been an example of a platform that has lost some heavy hitters in the realm of animation. Series like Beware the Batman, Looney Tunes, The Powerpuff Girls, and Static Shock are only a few examples. Luckily, an animated series that was originally set to be stricken from the Warner Bros streaming service has been given new life.

On December 31st of last year, Beware the Batman wasn’t the only series that left HBO Max, as Watchmen: The Complete Motion Comic had left the platform. In a surprise twist, the series has returned to the streaming service, though a specific statement has yet to be revealed as to the reasoning behind why the motion comic left Max. As of the writing of this article, HBO Max has quite a few different examples of the Watchmen on its platform outside of the Complete Motion Comic, including 2009’s Watchmen, the original Watchmen live-action series, Watchmen: The Ultimate Cut, and the animated films Watchmen Chapter I and II. For those who haven’t seen the Motion Comic, there are several reasons to give it a chance now that it has returned to HBO Max.

Motion Comic Rorschach And Friends Return

Image courtesy of DC Comics

Watchmen: The Complete Motion Comic arrived in 2008, giving fans twelve thirty-minute-long episodes that returned to the world created by writer Alan Moore and artist Dave Gibbons. The series didn’t create new animation for its tale, but rather, the motion comic recreated the original Watchmen comic by animating the panels and adding voiceover to bring the characters to life. Unlike Zack Snyder’s take, this series didn’t change anything from the original comic book series that has since become legendary following its arrival.

The Watchmen have returned in countless ways since the original story was brought to life in the 1980s. While various sequels, prequels, and spin-offs were created by DC Comics, one of the biggest ways that the likes of Nite Owl, the Comedian, and Dr. Manhattan made a return was Doomsday Clock, the crossover that saw the Justice League meeting these classic comic characters. First arriving in 2017, the crossover had major implications for the DC Universe as well as the original Watchmen, changing both universes forever as a result.

While a sequel was never confirmed for Doomsday Clock, it could be conceivable that it eventually gets an animated film, or films, of its own. In the past, DC Animation Studios saw the Dark Knight teaming up with the Heroes in a Half Shell in the original film, Batman Vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Considering DC owns all the characters involved in Doomsday Clock, bringing it to the screen might be easier than the previous crossover.

