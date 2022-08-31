Malcom in the Middle Star Frankie Muniz Reveals What Happened to Dewey Actor After Show Ended

Malcolm in the Middle was one of the most beloved sitcoms of the 2000s and some of the show's actors are still major stars today, most notably, Bryan Cranston, who went on to play Walter White in Breaking Bad, a role he recently reprised in the final season of Better Call Saul. Malcolm in the Middle followed the daily lives of a dysfunctional family in the fictional town of Star City as told by the family's middle child, Malcolm, who was played by Frankie Muniz. Muniz is still working today and hilariously voiced himself in an episode of Harley Quinn back in 2019. Muniz has some projects in the works, but some of the other young stars from Malcolm in the Middle are no longer pursuing acting. In fact, fan favorite Erik Per Sullivan, who played Dewey, has not acted since 2010. Recently, Muniz did an interview with Malcolm France (via Lad Bible) and revealed he's not sure what Sullivan, who is now 31, is up to these days.

"To be honest, I don't know what he's up to," Muniz explained. "I hate to say that because I've talked to him a few times since the show ended." He added, "I've talked to his parents a lot. When I was in the band, we went and played in the city where he lives and his parents came to the show but unfortunately, he couldn't make it."

"But one thing I know, some actors or some people just got to do it when they were a kid and then they wanted to experience other things and kind of live a more normal life out of the spotlight," Muniz continued. "I think that's what he wanted to do so good for him."

Last year, Malcolm in the Middle had a fun resurgence when Marvel's WandaVision did an entire episode in the style of the sitcom.

"The humor of Malcolm in the Middle and then Modern Family becomes incredibly cynical, and that's what we found comforting, for whatever reason, as a society. So it was just fun when we were in this boot camp to not only just chart the physical changes as tools, but also, 'What was comedy for history of that time?'" WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen said of the cast and crew's TV-watching boot camp to prepare for WandaVision. "Like the fact that The Brady Bunch is a result of Vietnam or Rosemary's Baby is a film and Brady Bunch is on television, that doesn't make any sense to me. But for whatever reason, that's what the consumer was watching at home."

Malcolm in the Middle is currently available to stream on Hulu.