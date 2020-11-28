The Mandalorian: Why Ahsoka Tano Has White Lightsabers Explained

✖

Ahsoka Tano popped up in Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 and some fans were confused by her white lightsabers. Well, for people who watched Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, the change was to be expected. When introduced to audiences back in the earlier days of Star Wars animation, Ahsoka had a normal Jedi-colored lightsaber for her combat. (Most of the protagonists go with a blue or green blade, but there are some notable exceptions of course.) It feels like the entire franchise is at a period of expansion unlike a lot of what has come before. However, the former Jedi’s choice in weaponry has been fairly established before she ever even popped up on Disney+ this year. Here is how Ahsoka Tano ended up with twin white lightsabers.

EK Johnston’s novel Ahsoka explains the switch from blue to white. The former Jedi had to go underground after Order 66 happened. As a result, she had to tangle with Darth Vader’s Inquisitors. During a skirmish, she took the Kyber crystals from the enemy’s weapons. Sith will “bleed” their crystals with dark side energy. Some interpretations have also pointed to this as why the blades gleam red. (Or, why Kylo Ren’s weapon seems so much wilder than most of the sabers encountered in the movies.) Ahsoka takes the opportunity to heal the crystals and realign them in the force, rendering them white as a result.

It’s important to note, this distinction is a clever bit of shorthand to signify how the former Jedi operates outside of the order now. She’s clearly aligned with the light side of the force, but some of the damage to her relationship with the Jedi order cannot be overcome. She went out in search of answers that the ancient structure could not provide.

Former Ahsoka actor Ashley Eckstein talked about moving through the process of being a voice actor. She’s advocating that more opportunities should exist for people like her Clone Wars co-stars. (Although she’s happy to see Ahsoka in live-action!)

"So I will say one thing: I read a lot and I've been outspoken about just because I feel like I need to be outspoken for all voice actors," Eckstein explained. "Voice acting is acting and some people say, 'Oh well, she's just a voice actress." No, actually Ahsoka was my first voiceover job. I was primarily a film and television actress before I became Ahsoka so I do all sorts of live-action and film and television but the only reason I bring that up is not even for myself. Voice acting is acting and some of the most brilliant actors I've ever met are voice actors. I mean Corey Burton, who is the voice of Count Dooku and Cad Bane, is probably one of the most brilliant actors I've ever witnessed in my life. So I only say that just because I think it's important to speak up for voice actors. We're all actors at the end of the day."

Did you like live-action Ahsoka in Mandalorian this week? Let us know down in the comments!