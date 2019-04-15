NBC Renews ‘Manifest’ for Season 2

It’s official: One of the most talked about mysteries on network TV is coming back for another round. NBC announced on Thursday that the hit series Manifest had been renewed for a second season. The good news came nearly two months after the first season of the series wrapped up on February 18th.

This news comes as a bit of a surprise, even to those who have been faithful to the series from the beginning. Manifest started strong with its premiere in September, with more than 10 million viewers tuning in to the live telecast. However, that number dropped drastically as the season progressed, with just over 5.3 million folks watching the finale in February. That negative trend, along with the fact that the show ended without news of a renewal, led some to believe that Manifest might not be back for round two.

Fortunately, it seems as though NBC has faith that Manifest will rebound in its sophomore season. Either that, or the network is less than impressed with the crop of new pilots it has coming in.

While the live viewing numbers left a lot to be desired, Manifest gave NBC plenty of delayed viewers throughout each and every week. According to a press release from NBC, Manifest averaged 12.6 million viewers in Live+7 day ratings each week.

“In just its first season, Manifest has answered many questions about the mystery of Flight 828 and, smartly, asks many more,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment. “Congratulations to Jeff Rake, our producers, cast and crew who have created an incredibly addictive series with compelling characters and complex relationships.”

Manifest is produced and written by Jeff Rake and stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, and Parveen Kaur. David Frankel, Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, and Jackie Levine serve as executive producers for Warner Bros. and Universal.

