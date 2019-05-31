Mark-Paul Gosselaar Open To More Saved By The Bell

It doesn’t get much more classic than Saved by the Bell, and few characters are as memorable as Zack Morris. The character of Zack was brought to life by Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who has gone on to star in series like NYPD Blue, Commander in Chief, Raising the Bar, Pitch, and most recently The Passage. In a new interview with THR, Gosselaar talked about all those shows, including Saved by the Bell, and while he isn’t a huge fan of reboots, he is open to exploring that world once again if the circumstances are right.

“I’m okay with never seeing a reboot ever again,” Gosselaar said. “if it was a good product that I felt wouldn’t tarnish the original product.”

We’ve seen both reboots and revivals aplenty in recent years, with 90210, Will & Grace, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Murphy Brown, Charmed, The Twilight Zone, and more. Some of those have already aired, are airing, or are in development, but we’re sure they will be joined by even more in the coming years. Who knows, maybe Saved by the Bell could be one of those new additions.

You might think there’s bad blood between the cast and Dustin Diamond, who famously wrote a memoir detailing things that went on behind the show. For Gosselaar though, that is not the case, though he shoots down anything in that book.

“The book was fiction,” Gosselaar said, but added, “I don’t take any of that stuff personally.”

Gosselaar also talked a bit about the original show, and how they constantly thought they were cancelled. “Every season, we thought we were canceled,” Gosselaar said, revealing that the reason they were still on the air was because then NBC chief Brandon Tartikoff’s daughter liked the show.

“Our deals — even our merchandise deals — are laughable,” Gosselaar said. “It’s a shame, it really is. … You’d like to be compensated in the fashion that some of these other shows have been. Some people made some really poor decisions on our behalf.”

