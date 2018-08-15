The CW President Addresses ‘Charmed’ Reboot Backlash

The upcoming Charmed reboot has faced a lot of backlash from fans of the original 1990s series, but The CW network president just wants fans to give the show a chance.

During his question and answer session at the network’s Television Critics Association presentation this week (via Deadline,) Pedowitz explained the reason why they went with a reboot instead of simply reviving the original series, something that makes it a “different Charmed“.

“We wanted to take a different path with it, ” he explained and went on to admit that the network was looking for a show set in a “more current time”.

“We wanted a different Charmed,” Pedowitz said. “[The original Charmed was] a great show for that time and place. [I hope] people will come and watch the reboot and give it a chance.”

The idea of giving the show a chance is one that the series stars themselves have spoken about recently as well with Madeleine Mantock telling US Weekly that while everyone is entitled to their own opinions about the series, the new one stands on its own.

“Everyone’s allowed their own opinion and I think it’s testament to how much fans really love and cherished Charmed for what it is,” Mantock said. “And there are lots of people who are really excited for it. So, I’ve got my ears open to them and I’m hoping we can turn some people on to it as well because I do, I think it’s a really good show.”

Not everyone is convinced of that, however, especially original star Holly Marie Combs. Combs, who played middle sister Piper Halliwell in the original series, has been a very vocal critic of the reboot. Among other comments, she’s taken issue with the show’s very premise, saying that she sees the new show as saying that “the original actresses are too old to do a job they did 12 years ago.” Pedowitz isn’t fazed by Combs’ reaction, however.

“Everyone is entitled to their opinion,” he said. “I have great respect for them as actors. But give the show a shot. It’s different.”

The Charmed Reboot stars Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, Madeleine Mantock, Rupert Evans, Ser’Darius Blaine, Charlie Gillespie, and Ellen Tamaki .Charmed is from CBS Television Studios in association with Propagate Content, with executive producers Jessica O’Toole (“Jane The Virgin”), Amy Rardin (“Jane The Virgin”), Jennie Snyder Urman (“Jane The Virgin”), Ben Silverman (“The Office”), Brad Silberling (“Jane The Virgin”) and Carter Covington (“Faking It”).”

Charmed premiers on The CW Sunday, October 14 and 9/8c following Supergirl.