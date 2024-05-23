Marvel's Hit-Monkey Season 2 Adds Cristin Milioti

The sophomore season of the Hit-Monkey animated series has gained a major new cast member. On Thursday, it was reported that Cristin Milioti has joined the cast of Hit-Monkey, which is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. This is the latest comic book television role from Milioti, as she has already been cast as Sofia Falcone in Max's forthcoming live-action DC series The Penguin.

According to the official character description released by Hulu, Iris has grown up vowing never to be like the father, Bryce, who abandoned her, but when fate brings them back together, she realizes that she and her old man are cut from the same cloth as they hurtle towards a final reconciliation.

What Is Hit-Monkey About?

Season 2 of Hit-Monkey will see Monkey (Fred Tatasciore) and the ghost of American assassin Bryce (Jason Sudeikis) travel from Japan to New York.

The cast of Hit-Monkey also includes Ally Maki as Haruka, Olivia Munn as Akiko Yokohama, Reiko Ayelsworth as Lady Bullseye, and Noshir Dalal as Fat Cobra. Leslie Jones has been cast in an unknown role in Season 2.

Is Hit-Monkey in the MCU?

Hit-Monkey was originally conceived to be part of a connected universe of animated streaming shows from Marvel Television, which would also include Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. and the never-realized Howard the Duck and Tigra & Dazzler shows and be set outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When Hit-Monkey was greenlit for a sophomore season, it was announced that the series would no longer be branded as a Marvel show. The Marvel Television branding is now being revived by Marvel Studios, as a shorthand to differentiate between the projects they are delivering to audiences.

"We want to make sure that Marvel stays an open door for people to come in and explore," Marvel Studios Head of TV, Streaming, and Animation Brad Winderbaum recently revealed in an exclusive interview with ComicBook. "On the heels of Endgame, I think there was, maybe, a little bit of an obligation to watch absolutely everything in order to watch anything. As you know, as a comics fan, they're designed to just pop in, find something that you like, and use that to enter you into the universe, and then you can explore and weave around based on your own preferences. So part of the rebranding of Marvel Studios, Marvel Television, Marvel Animation, even Marvel Spotlight is to, I think, try to tell the audience, 'You can jump in anywhere. They're interconnected but they're not. You don't have to watch A to enjoy B. You can follow your bliss. You can follow your own preferences and find the thing you want within the tapestry of Marvel.'"

Season 2 of Hit-Monkey will debut exclusively on Hulu on July 15th.

h/t: Variety