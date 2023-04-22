The Penguin Set Photos Feature Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti as Sophia Falcone

Warner Bros. Discovery is going all in on the DC Universe after adding James Gunn and Peter Safran as the new co-CEOs of DC Studios. Gunn and Safran are developing a rebooted DCU but will also still be developing DC Elseworlds projects like Joker: Folie a Deux and Matt Reeves' The Batman Universe. Reeves is currently producing a series focusing on The Penguin, which is set between The Batman and The Batman: Part II. Colin Farrell is returning as the titular character and is being joined by some new talent like Cristin Milioti, who will be playing Sofia Falcone. Farrell and Milioti were recently filming The Penguin, and someone caught some great photos. In the set photos, we see both actors as their respective characters, and they were dressed to impress.

DC Studios CEOs Talk The Penguin and The Batman Part II

"Matt is working on Batman 2, which he thinks of it as a Batman crime saga, which also includes the Penguin TV series," Gunn explained. "And it is its own thing, and he's hard at work on that. He came in and pitched us some amazing, really cool stuff the other day. Our plan is for that to continue."

Safran added, "Batman's not a stepchild. I mean, it's all under DC. We are fully invested in the success of the Batman, just like we are everything else."

"But of course, everything's going to be balanced," Gunn concluded. "So The Brave and the Bold is not going to be coming out in the same six-month period as Batman."

The Batman– Part II Will Be Released After The Penguin

The Batman– Part II was officially announced when Gunn and Safran revealed their DC Universe slate along with the films release date. Reeves previously discussed his future plans for the character.

"It's very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale," Reeves said. "It's told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it's going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It's more Batman in his detective mode than we've seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He's supposed to be the world's greatest detective, and that's not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I'd love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it's going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation."

The Penguin is expected to be released in 2024 on Max.

