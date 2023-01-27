Secret Invasion Star Emilia Clarke Praises "Mind-Boggling" Teams at Marvel

Having been part of Game of Thrones and Star Wars, actor Emilia Clarke is no stranger to being immersed in major franchises that operate on a massive scale, but even still, she recently teased noted that her time filming Secret Invasion for the Marvel Cinematic Universe was still a "mind-boggling" experience. Part of what makes the overall franchise such a success is all the ways in which various narratives tie together, with Clarke expressing how she can barely even comprehend how the minds behind the MCU can keep track of the narrative's interwoven nature. Stay tuned for details on the premiere of Secret Invasion.

"It's mind-boggling. I've got to tell you, the way that those shows and films are created is mind-boggling," Clarke shared with Collider. "It's like everyone at Marvel knows how to unlock the Rubik's cube, and you couldn't even possibly -- I can't do a Rubik's Cube to save my damn life. I hope a lot of people can't also. It's like they have some secret thing, and it just works. It just works! I've tried to understand it, and I've tried to be like, 'Okay, logically how is this, how do you guys, what's the...?' They're drinking some water over there. I don't know what it is. It's fabulous.

She continued, "They nail it. They just absolutely nail it. I'm not the only actor to say that working with them is just kind of brilliant. It really is. We had a lot of laughs. They're just so chill, and I think I'm not that chill, and I think if I were them, I would be so unchill all the time."

Even if she feels as though she might not have a lot of experience with something like Marvel, she does have a long history of having to keep a tight lid on highly anticipated projects, so her discretion about the series' plot is something Clarke had no issue honoring. Very little is known about the upcoming series, and while Marvel confirmed she would be playing Abigail Brand, there's still a lot of unknown components about the project.

Stay tuned for details on Secret Invasion, which is expected to debut on Disney+ later this year.

