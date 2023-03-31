Marvel's Secret Invasion New Looks Revealed
Secret Invasion gave fans a first look at what the Samuel L. Jackson series looks like in new images from Vanity Fair. Nick Fury is back in the Marvel fold and he's carrying some scars with him. Both literally and figuratively, Jackson's character is heading into Secret Invasion a little older and unsure of what the next steps are. These images show off a version of the former SHIELD director that has been visibly shaken by the events of Avengers: Endgame. If Thanos snapping half of the population out of existence were not enough, there's also the looming Skrull invasion to contend with. So, old Nick Fury is going to have his hands full. Check out all these glorious new pictures down below.
Last year, Don Cheadle actually told Total Film that we are simply not prepared for Secret Invasion. "[The MCU] It's bananas! And it's very expansive. And obviously, now that everyone can show up in everybody else's story," Cheadle said to the outlet. "I mean, I'm in Secret Invasion, so I'm in Sam [Jackson]'s show. There's a part of that, that kicks off what happens in Armor Wars."
First Look: Inside the identity crisis of @Marvel’s #SecretInvasion series.— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) March 31, 2023
Surprising revelations from @SamuelLJackson, @EmiliaClarke, @CobieSmulders and Ben Mendelsohn about the gamechanging espionage thriller.https://t.co/MnymgxHm6X
"It looks so good," Mariah Hill actress Cobie Smulders told the press previouslyl, "and it's a very different tone than I've seen [in the MCU]. I mean, having Sam [Jackson] in anything is just a thrill to watch, but I think it really sets his character up in a really interesting way that I've always wanted to see."
What do you want from Secret Invasion? Let us know in the comments!
Prepare yourselves!
#SecretInvasion aims to change the power balance in the Marvel universe, and @SamuelLJackson says it will reveal the untold history of his stoic spymaster: "Even Nick Fury can be shaken, you know?” https://t.co/MnymgxHm6X— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) March 31, 2023
Olivia Colman
Oscar-winner Olivia Colman makes her comic book debut in #SecretInvasion as a shadowy MI6 operative.
“It's somebody that you've never seen her play before,” says @SamuelLJackson. “She's coldblooded and just relishes being that person.”
🔗: https://t.co/TtxWFobazl pic.twitter.com/gkc5n8yU56— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) March 31, 2023
No heroes here
According to @CobieSmulders, #SecretInvasion is a rare @Marvel story where ordinary humans get to be the heroes.
"There's nobody here who's glossy and ready for action in a spandex one-piece."
🔗: https://t.co/TtxWFobazl pic.twitter.com/7KmJmiLmHr— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) March 31, 2023
A host of familiar faces
#SecretInvasion producer Jonathan Schwartz says the Disney+ series takes inspiration from the Cold War espionage thrillers of John le Carré and TV shows like The Americans and Homeland. "There are people ... you can only trust to a certain point."
🔗: https://t.co/TtxWFobazl pic.twitter.com/Is8hMfVlC7— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) March 31, 2023
Emilia Clarke
Game of Thrones star @EmiliaClarke is new to @Marvel, but her #SecretInvasion character has been seen before. "There's a kind of punk feeling that you get from this girl." (Spoiler warning)
🔗: https://t.co/TtxWFobazl pic.twitter.com/IrSD7vQSBU— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) March 31, 2023
New look Fury
Fans have noticed Nick Fury is missing his eyepatch, but @SamuelLJackson says that's about character, not a miraculous healing. “The patch is part of who the strong Nick Fury was. It's part of his vulnerability now."
🔗: https://t.co/TtxWFobazl pic.twitter.com/YqK3nIROF6— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) March 31, 2023
Maria and Nick Fury
Samuel L. Jackson says the sci-fi story involving a global takeover is about paranoia turning people against each other. “There's a political aspect that kind of fits into where we are right now. Who's okay, who's not?"
🔗: https://t.co/TtxWFobazl pic.twitter.com/uq0E6sY66Z— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) March 31, 2023