She-Hulk Ties Up a Major Captain America: Civil War Storyline in Episode 8

She-Hulk Episode 8 was, in large part, focused on Jen Walters/She-Hulk's meeting with Matt Murdock/Daredevil - and a little bit focused on the obscure Marvel Comics Daredevil villain known as Leap-Frog. However, in the midst of all that Daredevil mania, there was one little aside that was actually crucially important, as She-Hulk marked the official (and unceremonious) ending to a major Marvel Cinematic Universe storyline that start all the way back in Captain America: Civil War six years ago!

In "Ribbit and Rip It" Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is hired by GLK&H's wealthy clients The Patilio Family to represent their son Vincent. Vinny (aka Leap-Frog) purchased a suit from superhero costume designer Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews) with some rocket-powered boots on it. However when the rocket boots go very wrong, Vincent wants compensation from Luke, forcing Jen into the uncomfortable position of having put her job skills to use against She-Hulk's favorite (and only) superhero tailor.

While Vincent Patilio gets Jen Walters as his lawyer, Luke Jacobson calls in a legal favor from one of his clients, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox). Jen and Matt's first meeting is in the courtroom, where Mr. Murdock definitely gets Jen's attention by "whooping" her on a legal front by shutting down the motion she is petitioning the judge for. Jen is seeking to get Luke's client list, in order to help prove a pattern of dissatisfaction with the clothes; Matt Murdock shuts that down by reminding the judge that a list of superhero identities is a breach that could bring harm to heroes or those they love. Keeping that information secret is something Matt alleges is a personal privacy issue, and that while She-Hulk may have chosen to make her identity public, not all superheroes do.

To make sure his point is understood in the larger social context, Matt reminds the judge that the Sakovia Accords have been repealed are no longer the legal precedent when it comes to superheroes.

Marvel's Sakovia Accords Are Over

The Sakovia Accords were a set of legal mandates created in response to the Battle of Sakovia between The Avengers and Ultron. After Sakovia was decimated in the fight, government agencies across seventeen countries (including SHIELD) ratified the accords, which required superhumans (or "enhanced individuals") to register with government agencies and take orders from them in order to continue operating. The implementation of the Sakovia Accords split the Avengers down the middle, leading to a violent feud between Captain America and Iron Man, which ultimately fractured the team entirely.

After The Blip, as well as The Avengers' final stand defending Earth against Thanos, it seems the world has a much different view of superheroes than the knee-jerk reaction to Ultron's attack. Given what we've seen in Phase 4 of the MCU, it would've been a major logistical hiccup to see so heroes like Daredevil and She-Hulk committing vigilante acts in public with no penalty.

