She-Hulk Cast and Kermit the Frog Introduce New MCU Character Leapfrog In Hilarious Promo

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is introducing Marvel fans to the character they've been waiting to see since the series first began... Leapfrog! That's right: Marvel Comics character Leapfrog gets a big Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in this new promo for She-Hulk; apparently, it was quite the coveted role, because the video below features the whole main cast of Attorney at Law – and the Muppets' Kermit the Frog – shooting their shot in some (faux) auditions for the Leapfrog role. At the end, the one and only Leapfrog makes his presence (and swagger) known!

This new promo comes right on the heels of a preview clip from She-Hulk Episode 8, revealing the fight between She-Hulk and Daredevil. In that scene, Daredevil is chasing down a perp in a sports car, only to find out that She-Hulk has a problem with the vigilante action as the perp is her client. Since Jen works in the Superhuman Law Division of law firm GLK&H we can only assume her client is a powered individual. Could this Leapfrog promo be the missing link to the episode's premise?

Jen having to work out both a legal case (vs. Matt Murdock) and a superhero case (vs. Daredevil) is exactly the situation needed to force Jen to finally reconcile BOTH the life demands she faces as a lawyer, and the power and responsibility obligations she has as She-Hulk. If Leapfrog is the leap of faith that gets her there...

In all seriousness though, this Leapfrog promo makes the character have all the vibes of "Lubeman" from HBO's acclaimed Watchmen series. Lubeman became a social media hit after appearing randomly in an early episode of the show and remaining ever-elusive thereafter. Fan theories about who was behind the mask and what deeper importance he had to the show ran wild – only to discover it was a minor aside (at best). Marvel Studios clearly does not want another Ralph Boener situation (see: Wandavision) so they are letting us know right up front: Leapfrog is just here for laughs.

Who Is Marvel's Leapfrog?

In Marvel Comics "Leap-Frog" is Vincent Patilio, an inventor who could never get a big break. Vincent decided to use some leaping coils he invented to start a life of crime for profit as "Leap-Frog." He would end up being a repeated enemy of Daredevil and The Defenders in the comics, so having both Leapfrog and Daredevil in the same episode of She-Hulk makes sense.