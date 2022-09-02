She-Hulk's Tim Roth Teases Abomination and Hulk Reunion

Warning: this story contains spoilers about Thursday's She-Hulk Episode 3, "The People v. Emil Blonsky." When the Abomination (Tim Roth) and the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) meet again on Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, it's like they're completely different people. "Literally," Smart Hulk (Ruffalo) acknowledged in a meta moment in Episode 2, referring to the casting change that swapped Edward Norton for Ruffalo between 2008's The Incredible Hulk and 2012's The Avengers. As for Blonsky, Bruce's superhero lawyer cousin Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) won her first case for the Superhuman Law Division when her client was granted parole under one condition: he never again transform into Abomination.



After receiving a heartful haiku, Hulk and Abomination "put everything behind us," Smart Hulk told Jen in Episode 2. "That fight was so many years ago, I'm a completely different person now. Literally."

While that episode ended with Hulk headed into space on a return trip to the planet Sakaar, Hulk will return to Earth: Roth revealed Banner and Blonsky will meet again in She-Hulk.

"I was a couple of days in and they were deep into shooting and I had to do a scene with Mark Ruffalo and Tatiana, and I turn up early, because I'm always early, and I watched them doing stuff together," he told EW. "I watched them on camera and it was absolutely hilarious and really good. But then I watched them relating off-camera, and that was when the penny dropped for me. 'Oh, I get it. Okay, now I know.' How they were off-camera and then the bridge that took them into shooting, they showed me how to function in that world. And then I had so much fun."

Though Roth is unsure whether the scene will make it to air, the actor filmed an exchange with Ruffalo's Banner acknowledging that his former enemy has changed since The Incredible Hulk.

"It was great. I don't know if it's in there [in the episode], but there is a slight bit of confusion when I see him," Roth said. "We riffed on that a lot when we were shooting but I don't know if any of it made it in. 'You really put on weight,' that kind of stuff. It's very funny. But listen, I got to work with two great actors, that's the bottom line. Ed's fantastic, and Mark Ruffalo, I've always wanted to work with Mark Ruffalo, and I got to do it. That's pretty much a bonus. I'll take that."

Starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, Jameela Jamil as Titania, Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book, Tim Roth as the Abomination, and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, new episodes of Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are streaming Thursdays on Disney+.