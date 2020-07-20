Marvel's Storyboards Series to Debut With Hugh Jackman

Marvel Entertainment announced on Monday that the world premiere of Marvel’s Storyboards will take place on Thursday, July 23rd. Fans can watch the first season of Marvel’s Storyboards on Marvel’s YouTube channel and Marvel.com for free this summer. According to the press release, Marvel’s Storyboards is a 12-episode non-fiction series following Joe Quesada, EVP, Creative Director of Marvel Entertainment, as he explores the origin stories and inspirations of storytellers of all mediums, backgrounds, and experiences at their favorite spots throughout New York City and beyond. The series will be aired in two six-episode seasons, showcasing a variety of visionary, critically acclaimed storytellers including Bobby Lopez (EGOT winning songwriter, Frozen, Avenue Q), Johnny Weir (former Olympic figure skater), Christian Borle (Something Rotten, Smash), Margaret Stohl (Life of Captain Marvel), Hugh Jackman (Wolverine), Sasheer Zamata (SNL), Ed Viesturs (high-altitude mountaineer), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Nelson Figueroa (former MLB pitcher for the New York Mets), Gillian Jacobs (Community, Love), Samhita Mukhopadhyay (Executive Editor, Teen Vogue), and Taboo (Black Eyed Peas)!

“Whether you choose to speak through your words or through your actions, we are all storytellers with something to share. Marvel’s Storyboards captures that spirit and drive behind some of the most incredible voices across film, television, music, theater, sports, journalism, and beyond.” said Quesada. “With all of us now spending so much more time at home, we felt it was more important than ever to make these inspirational stories accessible to as many people as possible and share them with the world. We are thrilled to debut Marvel’s Storyboards for all our fans this summer!”

Quesada has overseen stories at Marvel Entertainment across its publishing, film, animation, and television lines for 20 years, serving as both Marvel’s Chief Creative Officer and Marvel’s Editor-in-Chief.

“After doing this show, I’ve been personally blown away by the sheer talent and passion that each of these storytellers bring to their work, and I hope that our fans will feel the same,” said Quesada. “The show takes us on the ice with an Olympic legend and then puts us on to the stage where art, humor and truth collide. It sits us behind the piano with one of the greatest songwriters of our time, and then treks us up the side of a daunting mountain – and that’s all just a glimpse of what we have in store!”

Marvel’s Storyboards Season One and Two are produced by Marvel New Media and BFD Productions. The series premiers on July 23rd. Here's the episode schedule:

Marvel’s Storyboards Season 1 Episode Release Schedule:

Thursday, July 23: Episode 1 feat. Hugh Jackman

Thursday, July 30: Episode 2 feat. Natalia Cordova-Buckley

Thursday, August 6: Episode 3 feat. Christian Borle

Thursday, August 13: Episode 4 feat. Johnny Weir

Thursday, August 20: Episode 5 feat. Margaret Stohl

Thursday, August 27: Episode 6 feat. Robert Lopez

Keep reading to see images from the new series.