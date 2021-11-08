Disney+ Day Schedule: How to Watch the Marvel Studios 2021 Special

The Marvel Cinematic Universe expands when the Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special is streaming on Disney+ Day. Promising an exciting look towards the future of Phase Four of the MCU and beyond, the new and exclusive on-platform preview will be available to watch the morning of Disney+ Day on Friday, November 12, alongside two more Marvel Studios specials. The studio behind Eternals and the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home will go behind the scenes of Shang-Chi, streaming for all subscribers on Friday, and take a peek at the new original series Hawkeye during the event celebrating the second anniversary of Disney+.

Starting at 6:00 am PT on November 12, fans can follow @DisneyPlus on social media for first looks, new trailers, exclusive clips, surprise sneak peeks, and appearances from Disney+ creators and stars for upcoming content from Marvel and other Disney brands. Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special is streaming exclusively for subscribers starting at 8:45 am PT Friday, November 12, on Disney+.

Along with the new special celebrating the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the streaming service, Disney+ Day debuts Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, a docu-special chronicling the creation of the recent Marvel Studios’ theatrical release, and Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye, revisiting Clint Barton’s (Jeremy Renner) epic moments from the MCU ahead of his return opposite Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) in new original series Hawkeye.

Shang-Chi, which opened exclusively in theaters on September 3, is streaming for all subscribers alongside Jungle Cruise and Disney+ Original Movie Home Sweet Home Alone on November 12. Starting Friday, subscribers will be able to stream Shang-Chi and 12 other Marvel movies, including Iron Man and Avengers: Endgame, in an expanded aspect ratio with IMAX Enhanced on Disney+.

In 2019, Disney+ debuted Marvel Studios: Expanding the Universe, a 12-minute special released ahead of Marvel Studios original series WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki. Upcoming titles coming to Disney+ in 2022 and beyond include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and Secret Invasion.

Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special is streaming on Disney+ Day on Friday, November 12. The two-episode series premiere of Marvel’s Hawkeye is November 24.

Disney is currently offering a limited-time discounted price for new and eligible returning subscribers for Disney+ Day. For this week only, customers can subscribe to one month of Disney+ for $1.99. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.