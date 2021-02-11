Marvel Studios Releases WandaVision Mid-Season Featurette

We're at the midway point in Disney's first Disney+ Marvel series WandaVision, and before we head into the next phase Marvel has released a new featurette, which celebrates what the show has done so far and teases a bit of what's to come. The featurette, which can be viewed in video above, features Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Paul Bettany (Vision), Kathryn Hahn (Agnes), and director Matt Shakman all sharing what it's like to work on the show and teasing a few interesting details about the second half of the season, and the project has been a joy for everyone involved it seems.

"It was really so fun to get to play all these different decades throughout WandaVision," Olsen said. But as Bettany points out, half the fun is watching it all break down. "And then of course everything kind of breaks down and becomes and MCU version of the real world," Bettany said.

The back and forth between the real world and the sitcom world is part of what makes it so fun for those involved, including Shakman. "Every day it's something different. You know it's high tech Marvel with helicopters flying around and the next day it's a perfect recreation of a 50s sitcom. You know somedays, it's both," Shakman said.

As for the future, Bettany teases that just a bit by saying "I think it's going to be really satisfying for people when they realize what is at the heart of this show."

"Marvel Studios’ WandaVision is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

WandaVision, the first Marvel Studios series created exclusively for Disney+, stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Paul Bettany as Vision, Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, who was introduced to audiences in Captain Marvel. Kat Dennings reprises her role as Darcy from Thor and Thor: The Dark World, and Randall Park reprises his role as Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and The Wasp. The series is directed by Matt Shakman with Jac Schaeffer as head writer. Featuring nine episodes, WandaVision is now streaming on Disney+."

