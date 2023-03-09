Marvel Studios' What If...? to Introduce All-New Marvel Superhero

Marvel Studios just gave fans some more information about a new hero debuting in What If…? On their website, Kahhori got her big reveal as the latest Marvel hero to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A completely unique creation from writer Ryan Little as the company worked with Mohawk Nation historian Doug George and Mohoawk language expert Cecelia King. What If…? will feature Kahhori finding the Tessaract in a world before America was colonized. The Haudenosaunee Confederacy is the setting for her adventure. She's heading to the stars on a quest to discover her true power. Hear what else they have planned for Kahhori down below!

"It tells a remarkable story from a Native-Mohawk perspective which is truly unique and historical, and will give the viewers a new, challenging and entertaining perspective on this land's first peoples. The story is dramatic, the characters fully realized, and the action sequences are breathtaking," George told Marvel.com. "The episode is exceptional in another sense--it is done with the complete cooperation of the Mohawk people from dialogue to adornment."

Little chimed-in, "I had a wonderful writing mentor who worked extensively with the Indigenous community in upstate New York, and I was excited to draw on that experience to build an entirely original corner of the MCU with storylines for new Indigenous heroes written from a place of respect for past generations and optimism for future ones. Kahhori, pronounced 'KAH-HORTI,' is a real, Wolf Clan name, meaning 'she stirs the forest' or is someone who motivates those around her. In her debut adventure, Kahhori will have to live up to her name to recruit powerful allies into the fight to save her people and change the course of history forever."

When Can We Expect What If Season 2?

Fans are a little bit confused about What If…? Rolling into the second half of 2023. It seems like the animated series will premiere in late 2023 at the earliest. However, some have begun to expect the series' return in early 2024. Director Bryan Andrews told Deadline that fans should be excited for some weird stuff in the new batch of What If…?

"Now there's more films and things to pull from, so we don't have to have just a tiny moment. We can expand out and things can get a little bit wackier," Andrews observed. "We take it up a notch in season two and then in season three we just go even wackier. In season two, we have different characters that we haven't really got a chance to play with before and we see how they'll integrate with some of the favorites that come back. There's lots of really cool stuff and I can't wait for people to see it."

