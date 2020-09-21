New WandaVision Key Art Released

✖

Sunday night was a big night for Marvel fans. During the broadcast of the 72nd Annual Emmy Awards on Sunday evening, Disney+ released not only a brand new trailer for the eagerly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe series WandaVision, but brand new key art as well, giving fans their best look yet at the adventures of Scarlet Witch and Vision expected to debut on the streaming platform later this year. Check the art out for yourself below.

(Photo: Disney+)

Currently, WandaVision does not yet have a release date. While the series likely won't be arriving until sometime in December, it was included in a Disney+ trailer last week showcasing the upcoming titles set to arrive on the platform still this year and both the new trailer and this new key art is very exciting for fans, especially considering how much flux entertainment -- particularly Marvel offerings -- has been in this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this year, production on WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki were all shut down due to the pandemic, though production on the series reportedly resumed earlier this month.

WandaVision will likely feel much different than previous Marvel Studios projects, considering just how strange its concepts appear to be. Paul Bettany, who plays Vision in the MCU, said earlier this year that the show is

"Yes, I'm back for WandaVision... I am such an admirer of Kevin Feige, he has taken such a risk with the show, and the concept of this show. It's beautifully written by [Jac Schaeffer] and her staff of writers - and it is f-cking bonkers," Bettany said. "I mean it's so out there and nuts, the choices that they are making. And fans will not have to wait that much longer... they'll much more of an insight, very, very, soon as to what it may look and feel like."

You can check out the official synopsis for WandaVision below.

"Marvel Studios’ 'WandaVision' blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer. Debuts on Disney+ this year."

Are you excited for this new WandaVision key art? What did you think about the WandaVision trailer?