WandaVision Production Reportedly Resumes After Coronavirus Shutdown

Production on Marvel Studios’ WandaVision has reportedly resumed after the coronavirus shutdown earlier this year. This would follow videos showing The Falcon and the Winter Soldier being back to filming in Atlanta this week. So, The Direct is now reporting that WandaVision looks ready to follow suit and that’s a great thing for Marvel fans as that show is much closer to completion than Sam Wilson’s next adventure is. Some of the crew members on the Scarlet Witch and Vision show have some social media posts that would indicate that the last bits of filming are either ready to begin or already going in Los Angeles. Corey Lenart is on the camera crew for the show and posted an image that said we’re back on her Instagram Stories and the speculation began anew.

Comicbook.com’s Adam Barnhardt wrote about the rumors surrounding the upcoming Disney+ show’s return to filming recently. If the reports can be trusted, Murphy’s Multiverse got the scoop.

“Throughout the day Tuesday, Charles Murphy and his crack team of scoopers at Murphy's Multiverse uncovered evidence of stunt workers returning to the set of WandaVision to begin preparations of relaunching principal photography,” he said. “Though the cast and crew held a wrap party earlier this year, there seems to be a few weeks worth left of work before sending everything entirely into post-production.”

Back during the Super Bowl, Marvel Studios let fans get a glimpse of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and LOKI. But, since then, it’s been pretty quiet on all fronts. Paul Bethany has previously described the series as "f-cking bonkers" while discussing one of his other projects. There's no question that WandaVision presents one of the most unique entries in the MCU yet and there's so little known about the show right now.

"Yes, I'm back for WandaVision... I am such an admirer of Kevin Feige, he has taken such a risk with the show, and the concept of this show. It's beautifully written by and her staff of writers - and it is f-cking bonkers," Bettany shared back in January. "I mean it's so out there and nuts, the choices that they are making. And fans will not have to wait that much longer... they'll much more of an insight, very, very, soon as to what it may look and feel like."

