Marvel Zombies Adds Thor and Thunderbolts Stars to Cast

There’s some new blood in the Marvel Zombies Universe. The Disney+ Marvel series is set in one of the infinite alternate worlds explored in the animated anthology What If…?, which saw Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) fall to Earth to warn that Thanos is coming (as he did in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War). But in “What If… Zombies?!,” Banner returns to find the planet overrun by zombified heroes like Iron Man, Doctor Strange, and Wong, who were infected by a quantum virus that rapidly spread across the globe after the long-lost Janet van Dyne/Wasp was retrieved from the Quantum Realm.

In the zombie apocalypse version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe plagued by Earth’s munchiest heroes, a small number of survivors mounted a resistance: Spider-Man (voiced by Hudson Thames), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Ant-Man’s head (Paul Rudd), the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau), Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp), X-Con’s Kurt (David Dastmalchian), and Wakanda’s Dora Milaje General Okoye (The Walking Dead‘s Danai Gurira).

WHAT IF… ZOMBIES?! (2021)

By episode’s end, only Peter Parker, T’Challa, and Scott Lang survived the zombie Scarlet Witch and were en route to the last human sanctuary on Earth: a fortified Wakanda. There they planned to fabricate a cure and save the world with the Mind Stone — unaware they were headed toward a zombie Thanos, who had assembled five of the six Infinity Stones.

When the Marvel Zombies are reanimated in the four-episode event series, it will be with a new cast of characters — many of whom didn’t make their MCU debuts until after 2018.

A press release reveals Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie in the Thor and Avengers films, and Wyatt Russell, whose John Walker/U.S. Agent debuted in 2021’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier before returning in this summer’s Thunderbolts* and next year’s Avengers: Doomsday, have joined the cast of Marvel Zombies.

TESSA THOMPSON AS VALKYRIE IN THOR: RAGNAROK (2017), WYATT RUSSELL AS JOHN WALKER IN THUNDERBOLTS* (2025)

Thompson and Russell reprise their respective roles alongside previously announced cast members Florence Pugh and David Harbour (2021’s Black Widow, Thunderbolts*), Simu Liu and Awkwafina (2021’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Hailee Steinfeld (2021’s Hawkeye), Iman Vellani (2022’s Ms. Marvel, The Marvels), and Dominique Thorne (2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ironheart). Elizabeth Olsen reprises her role as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, with Randall Park (Ant-Man and the Wasp, WandaVision) as Jimmy Woo and Todd Williams (Teen Wolf) in an undisclosed role.

Marvel also shared this new synopsis: “After the Avengers are overtaken by a zombie plague, a desperate group of survivors discover the key to bringing an end to the super-powered undead, racing across a dystopian landscape and risking life and limb to

save their world.”

Marvel Zombies, which is rated TV-MA, is streaming September 24 on Disney+.