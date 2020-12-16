Marvel’s Daredevil Turns Hilarious After Fan Adds The Office Gag

The world may still be waiting to see what Marvel Studios has planned for The Man Without Fear, though recent rumors suggest he’ll appear on the big screen in a surprising way, but Daredevil fans are making their own way in the world for Charlie Cox‘s character. One fan, reddit user /u/thechevybandit, took it upon themselves to make a minor edit to a scene from the Netflix series to hilarious effect. In the clip, which you can watch below, we see Cox’s Matt Murdock leap across buildings as he is want to do, but now with the added audio of Steve Carell’s Michael Scott shouting “Parkour!” from The Office while he does it.

Despite the two shows being off the air for some time now, they’ve both surprisingly been in the news recently! Last week brought the rumor that Cox’s version of the character had joined the ever-growing cast of Marvel Studios’ upcoming third Spider-Man movie, joining an impressive roster of actors from previous Marvel movies that (if all true) could end up making the 2021 sequel as big a deal for fans as Avengers: Endgame ended up being.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel Studios never commented on or confirmed the news in any way, but seemed to allude to Daredevil popping elsewhere in the MCU. During the Marvel Studios segment of the 2020 Disney Investor Day, Kevin Feige broke the internet announcement after announcement. One of them was while speaking about the upcoming She-Hulk series, noting that since it’s a courtroom drama, you’d be surprised at who could show up. Many considered this a tease about Daredevil.

As for The Office, the series has made headlines recently for a few reasons, the biggest of which being that the last day to stream The Office on Netflix will be December 31st. Fans have known for some time that the series was leaving that service for NBCUniversal’s Peacock where it will be available for viewing on January 1, 2021. There’s a catch though as only the six-episode first season and the 22-episode second season will be free to watch with ads — the remaining seven seasons and “Superfan Episodes” are subscriber exclusives paywalled behind Peacock Premium ($4.99/month with ads) and Peacock Premium Plus ($9.99/month without ads). The series will also have its own dedicated channel in addition to its full library of episodes being made available on-demand.