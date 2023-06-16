Secret Invasion: Olivia Colman Says Her Character is "Dismissive" of The Avengers

Secret Invasion star Olivia Colman says that her character is "dismissive" of The Avengers. Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis interviewed the Sonia Falsworth actress with Samuel L. Jackson. Colman explained, "Um, but they're, they're a little frivolous. Uh, I don't know. I've never thought about that. What she thinks of them in her way. I imagine she's a little bit dismissive." In all the material surrounding Secret Invasion, the MCU's resident hero team is nowhere to be found. For some reason, Nick Fury can't call in his allies for this silent war against the Skrulls. It's worth noting that her character doesn't seem to have much trust in the heroes that the former SHIELD commander used to summon against big threats.

In contrast to a lot of the Disney+ projects, except for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we're keeping things pretty "grounded." There is probably a little room for both in the current slate of MCU projects. One quick look at the movies and TV shows to hit next and things are decidedly tilted toward some more ground-level heroing with titles like Ironheart, Echo, Daredevil Born Again, Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts.

Don't Expect Secret Invasion To Play Like Other Marvel Favorites

Secret Invasion has been billed as the most "mature" Marvel series yet. From the first reactions to everything shown to press at the premiere, that does seem to be the case. But, the actors themselves are beating that drum too. Cobie Smulders is back as Maria Hill, and she's promising an exciting tone for Secret Invasion.

"I'm really excited about it and it's a very different tone that I have seen, especially like having Sam in anything is just a thrill to watch but I think it really like just sets his character up in a really interesting way that I've always wanted to see, so I was really excited about that," Smulders told TV Line "I would like to say it's the most depth I've been able to show off Maria Hill."

"I think that's the beauty of the series that Marvel is doing, is you're able to really like get the backstory of these characters like what is, what are the conversations that happen when they're just sitting around drinking coffee," she added. "You know, it's not like we gotta get the guy to go do the thing like we gotta save the world, again, you know it's like, well, let's just have a chat. Let's go for a walk, you know, so we get to have those kinds of moments and be a little bit more intimate with the characters, so it's really exciting."

Jackson and Colman Happy to Be Working Together

Secret Invasion has been getting lauded for this stacked cast since the moment the ensemble was announced. Comicbook.com also asked about getting Colman into the fold as Falsworth and how Jackson has been catching her up so far. It's apparent just how much everyone working on this one really loved pulling this together.

"No, of course not," Jackson told us. "I just, I know this is how we're going to do it in this moment. You know, there was nothing like 'This is how we do it. Here is a whole new genre, whole new story, a whole new way of looking at what was happening in this world and she killed it."

"But we were so excited to meet each other. I think we both got quite giggly and clappy. But I do remember there was a great big Sam's hand went we're going to have fun and coming from, you know, a man who's down so many of these films who is clearly universally adored on set as well," Colman chimed-in. "Everyone sort of doing their job and then they sort of perk up because Sam's arriving on set and just go we're gonna have a good time. It was such a lovely, a lovely welcome."

Colman Is A Huge Presence In Secret Invasion

The MCU's top superspy Nick Fury is back in Secret Invasion, the limited series premiering June 21st on Disney+. Samuel L. Jackson returns in the new Marvel Studios series, showcasing Fury's attempt to get to the bottom of a Skrull invasion that goes all the way to the most powerful positions in various governments and organizations on the planet. In Secret Invasion, Fury teams with allies Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), while James Rhodes AKA War Machine will appear in a mysterious capacity. Other newcomers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe include Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

