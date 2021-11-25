Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends: Spider-Man, Miles Morales, and Ghost Spider Save the Holidays in New Clip (Exclusive)

It’s that time of year where all of your favorite shows bring in a little Christmas spirit, and fans of the Disney Channel and Disney Junior will have plenty of festive fun to look forward to this holiday season. Disney Channel and Disney Junior have revealed an exciting slate of festive episodes coming to shows like Muppet Babies, The Ghost and Molly McGee, Minnie’s Bow-Toons, and more. That includes the delightful Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends, which will be getting a festive episode titled A Very Spidey Christmas/Gobby on Ice this Saturday, and we’ve got an exclusive clip you can watch in the video above!

In the clip, we see that Doc Ock is using her upgraded green sleigh to steal presents from shoppers, and when asked why she’s doing so she says that no one ever gets her gifts, so she is taking everyone else’s. That’s when several web lines shoot in from offscreen, and Spider-Man, Miles Morales, and Spider-Gwen all snag the presents back.

They return them to their owners in style and prepare for a showdown with Doc Ock, and that’s when she says she figured they would show up at some point. She then kicks her new plan into gear, and with a press of a button, the Christmas tree in the mall comes to life, complete with Doc Ock-style tentacles.

You can watch the full clip in the video above, and you can find all of the premiere dates for Disney Challen and Disney Junior’s festive episodes below.

Saturday, Nov. 27:

Minnie’s Bow-Toons “Clarabelle’s Christmas Sweater”

8:25a a.m. EST on Disney Channel; 11:55 a.m. EST on Disney Junior

“Clarabelle’s marvelously knitted Christmas sweater helps spread holiday joy all over town.”

Muppet Babies “It’s a Wonderful Elf-Bot/A Merry Litter Christmas”

9:00 a.m. EST on Disney Junior

“It’s a Wonderful Elf-Bot – The Muppet Babies try to use Bunsen and Beaker’s newest invention, the Elf-Bot, to make Christmas gifts for Mr. Statler and Mr. Waldorf, but they get so caught up in making gifts for themselves that they run out of supplies.”

“A Merry Litter Christmas – When one of Bunsen and Beaker’s new creations goes awry, they end up causing a huge mess on Planet Gonzo, so the Muppet Babies must come up with a plan to save Gonzonian Christmas.”

The Ghost and Molly McGee “Festival of Lights/Saving Christmas”

9:00 a.m. EST on Disney Channel

“Festival of Lights – When a town-wide blackout occurs on the final night of Hanukkah, the people of Brighton seek refuge in Libby’s mom’s bookstore, the only place in town with light.”

“Saving Christmas – Molly tries to convince Andrea’s father to save Christmas after budget cuts leave Brighton without its beloved Snowflake Festival.”

Amphibia “Froggy Little Christmas”

9:30 a.m. EST on Disney Channel

“Anne attempts to surprise her mom with a Thai Go float for the city Christmas parade while the Plantars struggle to understand the holiday. Meanwhile, King Andrias prepares a deadly surprise.”

The Chicken Squad “Merry Chickmas / Feed the Brrrrds”

10:30 a.m. EST on Disney Junior

“Merry Chickmas – The Chicken Squad tries to create the best holiday decorations in the neighborhood.”

“Feed the Brrrrds – A snowstorm frustrates the Squad’s attempts to track down a stolen supply of bird food.”

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends “A Very Spidey Christmas/Gobby on Ice”

11:00 a.m. EST on Disney Junior

“A Very Spidey Christmas – When Doc Ock becomes determined to steal everyone’s Christmas presents, it threatens to put a damper on an important holiday event.”

“Gobby on Ice – The Spidey team puts their fun on hold when Green Goblin creates a giant snow monster.”

Sunday, Nov. 28

Muppet Babies “Mitzvah for Miss Nanny/Winter Sport-a-thon”

9:00 a.m. EST on Disney Junior

“Mitzvah for Miss Nanny – When Miss Nanny tells the Muppet Babies that she’s going to be doing mitzvahs for Hanukkah, they decide to do mitzvahs of their own.”

“Winter Sport-a-thon – Gonzo and Skeeter decide to hold a Winter-Sport-a-Thon.”

Thursday, Dec 2.

“Mickey and Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas”

7:00 p.m. EST on Disney Junior

“After a series of mishaps, Mickey, Minnie and the gang are separated all over the world and must try to get back to Hot Dog Hills by Christmas Eve. A mysterious and jolly stranger shows up to tell them about The Wishing Star, which could be the secret to bringing everybody home in time to celebrate together.”

