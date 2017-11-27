Matt Smith Wants To Return To ‘Doctor Who’

While Matt Smith hasn’t been the Doctor for a few years now, it seems he’s still capable of looking into the future and he predicts that he will eventually return to Doctor Who.

While promoting the new season of the Netflix series The Crown, MTV asked Smith if he’d ever return to the show.

“Yeah. Why not?” Smith replied. “I’d come back, you know if the timing was right. You got to give a few years to Ms. Whitaker to sort of get the TARDIS under her belt, as it were, and then yeah, one day. Look, I’ll be back one day when I’m old and gray, which isn’t far off.”

The “Ms. Whitaker” Smith is referring to is Jodie Whitaker, who will become the first female to take over the lead role of Doctor Who in the series’ 50 years history when she debuted as Thirteenth Doctor in the upcoming Doctor Who Christmas Special and then takes over as the series’ star in Doctor Who Season 11.

When asked about what advice he may give to Whitaker, he offered the same advice he told to Peter Capaldi when Capaldi replaced Smith as the Doctor.

“Yeah, I will tell Jodie what I told Peter: listen to no one,” Smith says. “Listen to no one.”

There are some rumors that Smith may be making his return to Doctor Who even sooner than he lets on, suggesting that Smith will appear in the 2017 Doctor Who Christmas Special titled “Twice Upon A Time.”

“Twice Upon A Time” will be the final episode for Peter Capaldi as the Twelfth Doctor. It will also be the final episode created under the guidance of outgoing showrunner Steven Moffat, who cast Smith as the Eleventh Doctor and who has guided the franchise since 2010. It will also be Pearl Mackie’s final episode as companion Bill Potts.

“Twice Upon A Time” brings the Doctor face-to-face with his past as the TARDIS brings him back in time and lands him in the middle of the classic Doctor Who episode “The Tenth Planet,” where the Twelfth Doctor, fending off regeneration himself, finds the First Doctor in much the same situation.

The Doctor Who Christmas Special will air on Christmas Day on BBC America. The episode will also be shown in select movie theaters on December 27, 2017, thanks to Fathom Events. The theatrical screening will be accompanied by two bonus features celebrating Peter Capaldi’s time as the Doctor and Steven Moffat’s tenure as the series’ showrunner. Locations and more information are available at the Fathom Events website.