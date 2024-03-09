Our Flag Means Death Creator Says Series is Officially Over

Our Flag Means Death has really had its final voyage after no streaming platform optioned to pick the show up. Creator David Jenkins told fans the sad news on Instagram this week. Max had one of the most-anticipated shows on television for two seasons. However, the brass at Warner Bros. Discovery optioned not to continue the popular series featuring Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby. Our Flag Means Death isn't quite as easy to release as some other programs that bring in loads of eyeballs in streaming. Despite other shows on the Max platform boasting high production costs, these pirates just found themselves walking the plank.

"I can officially confirm that we've reached the end of the road. At least as far as this sweet show is concerned," Jenkins told the fans. "After many complimentary meetings, conversations, etc it seems there is no alternate home for our crew. Thank you to all of you who sent us out with tremendous love and care. Your campaign was noticed across the industry. But more importantly it made all of us who worked on this show better able to deal with the loss."

"To you wonderful fans: thank you. You are lovely and earnest," he added. "Those kinds of things feel in short supply at times. But they aren't. A love like ours can't disappear in an instant. When we see each other off in mystic, say hello. We won't say goodbye, because we're not leaving. We're just taking a breather until next time we can share something together."

Losing Our Flag Means Death

After the second season of Our Flag Means Death hit the streaming platform, a lot of fans grew nervous. Usually, streaming success is immediately rewarded with news of a renewal. However, with Our Flag Means Death, some observers felt like Warner Bros. Discovery was dragging their feet. Then, the bad news came in the first few weeks of 2024. People had almost become resigned to the fact by then. Still, the fans passion bled through on social media, even with the cancellation.

"While Max will not be moving forward with a third season of Our Flag Means Death, we are so proud of the joyous, hilarious, and heartfelt stories that creator David Jenkins, Taika Waititi, Rhys Darby, Garrett Basch, Dan Halsted, Adam Stein, Antoine Douaihy, and the entire superb cast and crew brought to life," a Max spokesperson previously typed. "We also thank the dedicated fans who embraced these stories and built a gorgeous, inclusive community surrounding the show."

OFMD Season 2 Finale

Rhys Darby really loved this show. He talked to ComicBook.com about the Season 2 finale and how the show left off. The actor would characterize it as "a little bit of happiness." While he was hopeful for Season 3, it doesn't look like that's coming.

"It's a difficult one," Darby told us. "I don't know where they're going to go next if they carry on, because Stede has definitely had the ultimate journey. And I think there's moments where he must be pinching himself, 'This can't be right.' And I think when I think of these two characters, who are now very famous pirates in this region who think they're going to pull off being able to just open an inn and have a nice life, they're kidding themselves.

He added, "And I think they're in this amazing honeymoon period where they're now going, 'Okay, we've basically gone through all of this tough stuff and together, and our relationship is at a point where we can actually now relax.' I think that's when they're going to have their hardest time because they've never had that before. And so that in itself would be fun to explore. How are they going to be together like this?"

Are you sad about this show? Let us know in the comments down below!