Maya Rudolph Returns to Saturday Night Live to Play Kamala Harris for 2024 Presidential Election

Saturday Night Live is bringing Maya Rudolph back to play Presidential nominee Kamala Harris. As America gears up for the final round of the 2024 Presidential campaign, SNL is looking to capitalize on the interest and intrigue with the return of a familiar face. Rudolph’s “Mamala” has been one of the more popular roles for Rudolph on SNL, particularly when she teamed up with Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden during the 2020 election cycle. Rudolph also won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her SNL portrayal of Senator Kamala Harris in 2020.

Deadline reported the news of Maya Rudolph’s Saturday Night Live return, along with pre-production on Rudolph’s Apple TV+ comedy series Loot pausing while she preps for SNL. Season 3 of Loot was reportedly scheduled to begin filming August 26th. The outlet reports the cast and crew of Loot were notified that production was pushed for scheduling reasons. Rudolph stars in and is an executive producer on the Apple TV+ comedy.

Saturday Night Live is preparing for its 50th season on September 28th.

Jason Reitman’s Saturday Night Live biopic reveals title, release date

Sony Pictures made an update to its release calendar, revealing the official title of the Saturday Night Live biopic from filmmaker Jason Reitman. Saturday Night will be released in theaters on October 11th via Columbia Pictures. October 11th is also the same date the legendary comedy show was first ever broadcast, coinciding with its 50th season this fall.

What is Saturday Night biopic about?

At 11:30pm on October 11th, 1975, a ferocious troupe of young comedians and writers changed television forever. Directed by Jason Reitman and written by Gil Kenan & Reitman, Saturday Night is based on the true story of what happened behind the scenes in the 90 minutes leading up to the first broadcast of Saturday Night Live. Full of humor, chaos, and the magic of a revolution that almost wasn’t, we count down the minutes in real time to the famous words: “Live from New York, it’s Saturday night!”

The ensemble cast includes Gabriel LaBelle (Lorne Michaels), Dylan O’Brien (Dan Akroyd), Cory Michael Smith (Chevy Chase), Rachel Sennott (Rosie Shuster), Lamorne Morris (Garrett Morris), Nicholas Braun (Jim Henson), Finn Wolfhard (NBC Page), Jon Batiste (Billy Preston), Ella Hunt (Gilda Radnor), Cooper Hoffman (Dick Ebersol), Andrew Barth Feldman (Neil Levy), Naomi McPherson (Janis Ian), Willem Defoe (David Tebet), J.K. Simmons (Milton Berle), Kaia Gerber (Jacqueline Carlin), among others.

The film is produced by Jason Blumenfeld, Peter Rice, Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan. Executive producers are Erica Mills and JoAnn Perritano.

Photo credit Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images